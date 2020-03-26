Welsh OnlyFans Model Becomes Self-Made Millionaire By Selling Videos Online

I have opened up a OnlyFans management company since the beginning of March and it has gone crazy.

Strippers and adult industry girls are now working from home because there are self-isolating. It is a really awful time. I would rather none of this was happening, I know people who are directly affected by it. Hopefully things will go back to normal.

I had one girl who was a stripper and didn’t want to have that one on one contact any more. In the first 10 days she made $5,500.