West Sussex Mum Accidentally Texts Her Delivery Driver Information About Her Vagina
Most mums can probably tell hilarious stories of silly mistakes they’ve made as a result of ‘new baby brain’, whether it’s accidentally leaving the remote in the fridge or putting water on their cereal.
But very few compare to that of one mum, who was left red-faced and embarrassed after accidentally texting her Hermes delivery driver about her vagina.
Jessica Courtney hastily typed up a text detailing post-partum bleeding after the birth of her son, Jenson Carter, and fired it off to what she believed was her health visitor’s phone number.
However, minutes later the full-time mum realised she’d made a grave mistake when she saw a reply from Hermes delivery driver Stuart, who suggested if she was worried, to go and see her pharmacist or GP.
The mortified 22-year-old scrambled to send an apologetic text to Stuart, and was relieved by his ‘nice and professional’ response.
Delivery driver Stuart Mitchell, who now works as a chef, said he replied to the mum-of-one as he didn’t want to ‘leave her hanging’ over a clearly ‘personal’ issue.
Jessica, from Bognor Regis, West Sussex, said:
When I picked up my phone and realised what it said and who it was from I was absolutely mortified.
I literally just wanted to die, poor old Stuart. I couldn’t believe I’d done it, I call it baby brain.
I was having an issue with after-birth spotting that then got heavier.
I decided to drop my health visitor a text about it because I wanted to know if there was something wrong or if I was having my first period after the baby.
I didn’t save her number in my phone and clicked on what I thought was her’s, but it turned out to be Stuart who had texted me about a late parcel delivery.
The mum-of-one sent the message in January last year, but re-shared her text blunder after it popped up on Facebook Memories.
Jessica’s text read:
Heya just a question, I’ve been spotting still since having the baby but it’s gotten heavier the past two days, could it be a period already or should I be worried?
‘I’m not a doctor,’ Stuart replied. ‘I’m Stuart, your Hermes delivery driver. If you’re worried pop into the pharmacy or see your GP.’
Jessica quickly apologised to Stuart and told him how embarrassed she was, to which he responded:
It’s safe to say that is the first time anyone has asked me that question!
A health visitor saw Jessica for six weeks after she gave birth to Jenson, now one, via c-section at Chichester Hospital as he was two weeks late. When he was born, he tipped the scales at 9lbs 2oz.
Jessica said:
I had a straightforward pregnancy and then had a caesarean as he was nearly two weeks late.
The recovery process was pretty rough but after a couple of weeks I was back to normal.
When I heard my phone ping and realised I got a reply, I thought it was the health visitor texting me back, but then I saw it was from Stuart.
He knew I’d be embarrassed so went about it in a nice way by sending a very professional reply and telling me to go see the GP.
I saw the health visitor soon after that text and told her about it – she found it hilarious too.
I shared it on Facebook at the time because it was funny, I couldn’t believe I’d done it, and I re-shared it when I popped up as a Facebook memory because it makes me laugh every time I read it.
Fortunately, Jessica has learned a valuable lesson, and now always takes due care when saving people’s numbers.
Stuart was at home when he received the message, shortly after delivering a parcel to her.
‘I’m not qualified to dispense medical advice,’ he said. ‘It seemed obvious she was worried about it and I didn’t want to leave her hanging, I thought I’d better let her know somehow and that was the best way I could think to do it.’
The kind-hearted 34-year-old added:
I knew it wasn’t a joke as women don’t send those messages to any old Tom, Dick or Harry do they?
That’s why I thought I should get back to her and let her know in the nicest possible way because, of course, it’s a personal issue.
I just had to tell her I wasn’t her doctor, it’s as simple as that.
Although Jessica was left red-faced by the ordeal, it could’ve been a lot worse if the message was received by someone who wasn’t as kind as Stuart.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, delivery driver, Hermes, Kennedy News and Media, mum, Text Message