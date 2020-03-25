Wetherspoon Employee Left Feeling ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Utterly Disheartened’ Over Lack Of Pay

I felt utterly disheartened. I don’t blame my pub personally because I know the managers and staff work so, so hard to keep [Martin’s] establishments as successful as they are and they are also not being paid.

His staff are the reason his business is where it is today and he clearly doesn’t appreciate or care about their health or wellbeing at all. It is truly a horrible feeling knowing we aren’t appreciated.

I won’t be able to prepare for the arrival of my baby or [buy] anything for my four-year-old. I won’t be able to pay bills needed to keep my house going, energy supply, our food supply. Being a pregnant mother is extremely stressful as it is, especially in current pandemic, and he’s just massively added to this.