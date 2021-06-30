unilad
White Influencer Receives Death Threats After Getting Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’

by : Emily Brown on : 30 Jun 2021 12:48
A British influencer who claims to identify as ‘Korean’ has received death threats after undergoing multiple surgeries to look more like BTS singer Park Ji-min.

Oli London has undergone 18 plastic surgery procedures as part of their transformation to get a more Korean ‘look’ which they hope will encourage the Korean community to accept them.

The influencer, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, has been open on social media about being ‘transracial’ and undergoing multiple surgeries, but their claims of having ‘become Korean’ have resulted in backlash and even death threats.

In an interview with TMZ, London explained that during the last week they have received ‘thousands of death threats’, explaining it’s a ‘very scary’ situation.

They continued: ‘[There have been] people telling me to kill myself, people saying they’re going to come and find me and shoot me, like really extreme stuff.’

The influencer went on to express their belief that the world is ‘all about race’, and that ‘just because someone’s white we should [not] say that they can’t live their life or they can’t do certain things.’

London likened their experience to being transgender as they described themselves as being born in the wrong body, claiming they should have been named Jimin ‘in a different life.’

They further claimed that ‘one in five people’ in Asia have eye surgery ‘to look Westernised’ and have ‘Caucasian features’, arguing that in undergoing surgery to look Korean they are ‘just doing the reverse’, adding: ‘I’m a good person’.

Though they have received a lot of backlash, the influencer said they have also received a lot of support from other people who have been struggling with identity issues.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

