White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

londonoli/Instagram/OliLondonTV/Twitter

A British influencer who has gone to extreme lengths to look more like BTS singer Park Ji-min has defended their decision to undergo 18 operations.

Singer and social media influencer Oli London, who uses the pronouns they/them, has faced criticism for claiming they identify as ‘Korean’.

London admitted to having identity issues for years and has since undergone plastic surgery 18 times, explaining on Twitter they hoped the operations would encourage the Korean community to ‘accept’ them more because they now ‘have the look’.

The influencer has argued they are ‘not hurting anyone’ with their decision to identify as Korean, but social media users have slammed them for ‘fetishizing’ Koreans and being disrespectful of the culture.

In the wake of the backlash, London said they want others to respect their decision and explained they are ‘not about negativity or sparking controversy.’

They defended their choices in a statement to Sky News, saying:

At the end of the day I’m a human being living in my truth. It’s an unfortunate reality for so many to have to hide who they truly are.

London’s surgeries include a facelift, brow lift and work on their teeth, and in a video statement they explained they also identify by their ‘career name’, ‘Jimin’.

The influencer faced further backlash after sharing a tweet that included the ‘official flag’ for their identity, with one Twitter user responding: ‘You can be non binary that’s who you are but you are not and you will never be korean.’

In response to the criticism about the flag, London said that anyone familiar with the LGBTQI+ community in Korea would know that it was ‘the official flag that represents equality, pride and love for all.’

They continued: ‘I am who I am, but my main goal is to support the Korean community and all of those around the world who identify themselves in different ways. Korea is in my Heart and my Seoul.’

London has said that those who think they are a ‘joke’ don’t understand what it means to have been ‘trapped in the wrong body your whole life’, and urged people not to ‘make comments’ as in reality they ‘don’t get it’.