White ‘Karen’ Who Told Black Couple To ‘Stay In Their Hood’ Caught On Camera

A white woman allegedly told a Black couple to ‘stay in [their] hood’ while walking their dog.

The incident is thought to have taken place in a dog park in Brooklyn, New York, when the woman threatened to call the police on them.

Frederick Joseph shared the video on Twitter yesterday, September 25, in which he began filming the woman once she made the comment. As he began filming, the woman appeared to try to slap the phone out of his hands, and then proceeded to give him the finger.

Frederick wrote alongside the video, ‘At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand.’

He added in a separate tweet, ‘And for those asking, this was in Williamsburg and she was screaming “River, come on” so guessing her dog’s name is River.’

The couple confront the woman, asking if she told them to stay in their hood, followed by the woman acting shocked. She then asks, ‘Do you just say that to me? Wow,’ making out that the couple were the ones in the wrong.

While the video doesn’t actually show the woman making the remark, Frederick asks a witness at the end of the clip if that’s what she said, and he confirms it.

People have since expressed their disbelief at the women’s alleged behaviour. One person wrote, ‘Terrible moment to have to go through. Wow… impressed by how quickly she made herself the victim. I had to watch several times to make sure I wasn’t making it up.’

Another Twitter user said, ‘I hate you went through that. And as usual she [was] trying to portray herself as the victim,’ while a third person wrote, ‘Ugh, people suck. Sorry you had to deal with this.’