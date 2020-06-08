White Landlord Evicts Black Businessperson For Going To Protest
A white landlord has evicted a black businessman after spotting pictures of him attending a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.
Jeremiah Johnson, one of the owners of Stylent, a sports brand based in the city of Des Moines, Iowa, confronted the landlord on the matter to which he had no valid excuse.
The conversation between the two men was recorded and has since gone viral online after being viewed over 2.8 million times.
You can watch the video here:
The business’s lease was supposed to end in August but has been cut short after Johnson joined in the protests.
Johnson’s landlord says to him, ‘I will just tell you flat out if there’s something illegal going on at a place that I’m at, I don’t want to be a part of it. I’m personally going to leave.’
Speaking about the ordeal, Johnson believes the landlords decision was ‘of course’ racially motivated adding that, ‘if I was a white kid protesting on the news yelling “we need haircuts now”, he probably will think that’s okay’.
Johnson continued:
We had an incident previously with him [the landlord] because he assumed we were coming to our office not following the COVID-19 guideline when we clearly have a Stylent COVID-19 guideline in our office that everyone uses when they come in.
He told us not to come to the office until the virus slows down but he still wanted us to pay rent, light bill, and internet bill while we weren’t allowed to come in the office to work. Which was crazy because how are we supposed to pay you when we aren’t allowed to come in and work.
He always had problems with us bringing investors and models in to look at our new office space. He was just sneakily bullying us. We rented the spot from him but we felt like he was limiting us to a lot.
Following having his lease ended early, Johnson is seeking legal action.
He added, ‘We put a lot of money and time into our brand to just watch it fall because of someone that thinks his business value will decrease because I’m practising my first amendment right.’
Upon asking them to leave, apparently the landlord said he didn’t want his own business to decrease in value by people seeing Johnson and his partners on the news protesting.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: Life, Black Lives Matter, Iowa, landlord, Now, Peaceful Protester