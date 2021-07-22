White Woman Wins Cosplay Contest At Convention Celebrating Black Nerds
A white woman has come under fire after winning a cosplay competition at a convention specifically held to celebrate Black nerds.
Blerdcon, which was held in Arlington, Virginia, is ‘an event that highlights and celebrates Blerd culture’ while creating, ‘a marketplace of ideas where sharing that culture can take place with proper context, attribution and positivity in an inclusive environment’.
Therefore, cosplay fans were understandably surprised and frustrated that a white woman won a cosplay costume contest at the event, a convention that had been intended as a safe space for Black people.
The woman, who won the contest dressed as Sakura from Cardcaptor Sakura, has since offered an apology over Twitter, stating that she will be returning the prizes and ‘should have stepped down sooner and more importantly not entered at all’.
She continued:
The judges are the ones who made the decision on who won and I greatly respect all of their opinions and I am so thankful that they thought my cosplay was well made enough to even consider winning.
That being said it still boils down to I entered a contest as a white woman at Blerdcon. I took an opportunity away from a black cosplayer. It’s as simple as that.
I am sorry for invading a space I shouldn’t have and I know I have no one to blame for that mistake but myself. I am also sorry to all the people I have hurt in the process. I know no amount of apologies can fix what I have done but I am truly deeply sorry.
One of the judges, Dax ExclamationPoint, has since addressed the situation in another Twitter thread, suggesting that, going forward, the convention could ‘include specific categories within the costume contest more than just a top 3’ as well as ‘potentially including an audience vote/fan favorite portion’.
