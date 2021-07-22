White Woman Wins Cosplay Contest At Convention Celebrating Black Nerds

The judges are the ones who made the decision on who won and I greatly respect all of their opinions and I am so thankful that they thought my cosplay was well made enough to even consider winning.

That being said it still boils down to I entered a contest as a white woman at Blerdcon. I took an opportunity away from a black cosplayer. It’s as simple as that.

I am sorry for invading a space I shouldn’t have and I know I have no one to blame for that mistake but myself. I am also sorry to all the people I have hurt in the process. I know no amount of apologies can fix what I have done but I am truly deeply sorry.