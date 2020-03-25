Whole Street Sings Happy Birthday To Eight-Year-Old Girl During Isolation
Having a birthday during isolation at any age is going to be rubbish, but one street in Southampton managed to put a smile on an eight-year-old girl’s face to brighten up her special day.
Rob and Alison Thomas were worried about how to celebrate their eight-year-old daughter Sophia’s birthday during isolation, but a genius idea from one of their neighbours has definitely made it one to remember for the young girl.
Taking to Facebook, Alison reached out to their neighbours asking if they would mind giving Sophia a card on their daily walk, or simply doing something to recognise it was Sophia’s birthday – but someone thought of an even better idea.
Sharing it in the street’s WhatsApp group, a neighbour of the Thomas family suggested they all go in the front gardens or pop their heads out of their windows at a certain time to sing happy birthday to Sophia.
Alison and Rob thought it was a brilliant idea and everyone agreed to be outside for 10am this morning to surprise Sophia. If that isn’t neighbourhood goals, I don’t know what is.
Speaking to UNILAD, Rob said:
We were a bit worried about what to do for Sophia’s birthday – I mean, what eight-year-old wants to spend it in isolation?
With this in mind, Alison messaged the neighbours and one of the came up with the idea of singing for her.
While we knew what was going to happen, Sophia didn’t; she’s naturally a confident and chatty girl but this left her completely gob smacked and overwhelmed.
Sophia unfortunately can’t have a party with her friends anytime soon with the country being on lockdown, but Rob and Alison have a huge birthday cake for the birthday girl that she’s apparently been eyeing up since 6am this morning.
They’re also planning on making the most of the sunshine by having a BBQ this afternoon to celebrate her special day.
While people have thought up loads of ideas of things to do in self quarantine – from walking their dogs with a drone to having dates over FaceTime – this is definitely a personal favourite.
Happy birthday, Sophia!
Credits@rob_thomas1/Twitter
