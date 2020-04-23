‘Why Am I Dreaming About My Ex’ Searches Rise 2450% During Quarantine

'Why Am I Dreaming About My Ex' Searches Rise 2,450% During Quarantine Pexels

You’re not alone if, for the past few weeks, you’ve been having extra vivid dreams – so vivid that you can remember every single detail the next day, in fact.

Every single aspect of society has changed – from the way we socialise to only being able to leave our houses for essential purposes – so it’s no surprise our subconscious minds are taking a while to catch up.

Regardless, these dreams can be confusing and even a bit worrying for some, so it’s no surprise many have taken to Googling what exactly it means to be dreaming about an expanding hologram of Jimmy Neutron or, say, all of your teeth falling out.

New research, conducted by digital marketing agency AGY47, compared peoples’ searches to those conducted at the same time last year, with searches for ‘Why do I keep having weird dreams?’ having increased by 200%. There has also been a 190% increase in users asking ‘Why do I keep having bad dreams?’.

Once you start breaking down what kind of dreams people are having, though, you start noticing a pattern, and what emerges as the most common one to occur during lockdown – at least in terms of the number of people searching it on Google – seems to involve peoples’ exes.

Searches for ‘Why am I dreaming about my ex?’ increased by a massive 2450% compared to this time last year, with many Brits attempting to understand why current circumstances are making them think about their old flames.

Marilyn Devonish, the NeuroSuccess Coach and founder of TranceFormations – a coaching, training and consultancy organisation – said this increase could have everything to do with the current lockdown.

She explained:

Dreaming of your ex could be metaphorically dreaming about times gone by, and sadness about losing those times. If you feel your ex ‘abandoned’ you, this can be around self-acceptance, not being cared for or feeling left out and not included. If you were dominated in the relationship, it can be a reminder to take your power back and affirm your own sense of strength.

Dreaming of falling is the second most common dream people are having, with a 600% increase in searches for ‘What does it mean when you dream about falling?’.

Marilyn said this could be because falling is linked to ‘being unsure, overwhelmed or as though the control has been taken out of your hands’ – all of the feelings we might be having as our ‘normal lives have temporarily been taken away’.

Dreaming of losing teeth and dreaming of hair falling out take joint third, with both seeing a 400% increase in searches. This could be because of a variety of things, Marilyn explained – anything from not fully understanding a situation to something coming to an abrupt end.

She continued:

It can also be about a loss of power, dealing with some form of loss, being indecisive or reflecting on how you see your physical appearance. Hair can symbolise our identity and even strength, so hair falling out can be a sign you are worried about losing part of your identity or power or feeling helpless.

It seems while our dreams might be weird as hell, there could actually be some sort of logic to it – and it’s nice to know we’re all in a similar boat at least.