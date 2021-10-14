Wife Returns From Vegas To Find Empty Home After Husband Runs Away With Everything

@cupoflove7/TikTok

A woman from Tennessee was in for one of the worst shocks imaginable after returning from a trip to Las Vegas.

Self-love coach and podcaster Porsche Moore had been away for a few days to attend a convention, and reportedly returned to find her apartment ‘completely wiped out’ and her husband gone.

Sharing a heart-breaking video to TikTok of her empty house, Porsche said her husband had left her jewellery behind, but had taken many other belongings with him, including the washer dryer and their bed.

To the horror of her supportive followers, Porsche claimed her husband had even gone as far as to cut off the internet before he left, meaning she could no longer work from home.

One part of the video shows how he had almost entirely cleared out their closet, leaving only her wedding dress behind.

Expressing disbelief that her husband could leave her in this cruel way after 18 years together, Porsche said in the comments section that ‘this was done in secret’ and hadn’t been ‘part of an agreement’.

Thirty days after she returned to the empty apartment, Porsche took to TikTok once again with an update, revealing that she was now living with her friend Erica, with donations given to her going towards furnishing the spare room.

Although she does not yet have a ‘complete plan’, Porsche said that she still has her ‘dreams’ and feels ‘very optimistic about the future’, and showed admirable positivity in the aftermath of such a brutal heartbreak.

In her 30 day update, Porsche claimed her ‘soon to be ex husband’ was still nowhere to be seen. However, in a message to UNILAD, she revealed he has since been located.