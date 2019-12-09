Wife Spies On Husband During Uber Shifts By Getting In Boot With Son

CEN

It’s always interesting to hear how far people would go to find out if their significant other is getting up to no good.

The more common methods are tracking their smartphone location, watching their Snapchat score go up (seriously), or sneaking a cheeky little look over their shoulder to see who they’re texting – but I’ve never seen anyone go to these lengths before.

A jealous wife resorted to hiding in the boot of her husband’s Uber taxi, with their young child in tow, to spy on him during his evening shift.

The unnamed woman was caught, according to Chris Astudillo who was riding as a passenger, when the Uber driver heard a strange noise coming from the boot.

Astudillo snapped pictures of the woman and child lying in the back of the boot, before sharing them on Facebook, writing:

Imagine you are travelling in an Uber car and you then discover the driver’s wife hiding in the boot to spy on him!

The Uber rider, who was travelling through the central Mexican capital Mexico City at the time, went on to say the woman began crying after getting caught by her taxi driver hubby, and then jumped in the front seat.

Astudillo wrote:

She then had the nerve to start crying before jumping in the front seat and not paying for the ride.

In the photo, a young woman can be seen lying in the car boot while cradling a young boy, and in the second she can be seen riding in the passenger seat as she holds the tot on her lap.

One scathing Facebook user criticised the woman, writing:

She cares more about spying on her husband than her young boy.

Meanwhile, a second concerned social media user added:

I hope she gets divorced and they take her baby away, she is not ready to look after a child.

While it’s unclear exactly what the woman was trying to achieve by hiding in her husband’s trunk, it’s fair to say the Uber driver definitely seemed to care more about his wife and child than finishing his Uber drop off.

That being said, if the mystery wife had reason to be suspicious of her husband, let’s hope they can get to the bottom of it without disrupting anyone else’s journeys.

