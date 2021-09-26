Winnie The Pooh Banned From Playground For Being ‘Inappropriate Hermaphrodite’

Alamy

The beloved children’s character Winnie the Pooh was banned from a playground in Poland over accusations he was an ‘inappropriate hermaphrodite’.

With his love of honey and passion for friendship, it’s hard to imagine Pooh ever being considered inappropriate for kids, but issues surrounding the character were brought to light a few years ago during a local council meeting in the small town of Tuszyn, Poland.

Conversation about Pooh came up during discussions about which famous character should become the face of a play area in the town, and while many might consider the animated bear a welcoming sight, some attendees at the meeting were outraged at the idea.

According to The Independent, concerns about Pooh were raised by conservative members of the group, with one councillor baselessly describing Winnie as a ‘hermaphrodite’ – someone who has both male and female reproductive organs.

Some honed in on Pooh’s outfit choices, with council person Ryszard Cichy commenting, ‘The problem with that bear is it doesn’t have a complete wardrobe. It is half naked which is wholly inappropriate for children. [Poland’s fictional bear] is dressed from head to toe, unlike Pooh who is only dressed from the waist up.’

Fans of the A.A. Milne character will know that Pooh typically hangs around The Hundred Acre Wood wearing nothing but a red t-shirt, which is actually quite a lot compared to some of his friends, such as the naked Tigger and bow-wearing Eeyore.

Still, the council members didn’t appear to appreciate the fact that Pooh is at least somewhat dressed in their comments, which emerged after a secret recording was leaked to local press, according to the Croatian Times per The Independent.

During the meeting, another councillor argued Pooh ‘doesn’t have a sex’ because he ‘doesn’t wear underpants’, while council person Hanna Jachimska said, ‘This is very disturbing but can you imagine! The author was over 60 and cut [Pooh’s] testicles off with a razor blade because he had a problem with his identity.’

I think it goes without saying that Pooh was not chosen to be the face of the playground, though given the disapproving way some of the council members made about him, I think he’s better off.