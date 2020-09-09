Wisconsin Farmer Plants More Than 2 Million Sunflowers To Help Make People Happy

Farmer Plants More Than 2 Million Sunflowers To Help Make People Happy Thompson Strawberry Farm

Sometimes we just need to take a step back from the chaos of daily life and enjoy being at one with nature, which is exactly why farmer Scott Thompson planted more than two million sunflowers for his visitors to enjoy.

Advert

Scott, who runs Thompson Strawberry Farm in Kenosha County in Wisconsin, set about planting the bright yellow flowers following the coronavirus outbreak to help ‘give people an escape from what’s going on in the real world’.

Thompson Strawberry Farm is a pick-your-own farm where visitors can get their hands on strawberries, pumpkins and raspberries, and thanks to Scott’s new addition, they can now also take home a bunch of sunflowers.

Butterfly on sunflower Thompson Strawberry Farm/Facebook

Scott told UNILAD that he and his family were still able to welcome customers following the outbreak, as the farm is naturally built for distancing. When planting his sunflowers, the farmer made sure to put large paths through the fields so visitors could keep their distance while also being ‘totally consumed by the fields’.

Advert

With the help of a planter, Scott and those who run the farm planted more than two million sunflowers in five different plantings in an effort to spread out the season for as long as possible. They began to bloom at the end of July, and Scott anticipates they’ll continue until the end of September.

Explaining why they decided to plant sunflowers for customers to pick, Scott said:

I think it is a very simple activity that you can forget about the pandemic for a little while. We encourage customers to bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic. When you are in the middle of a field, and all you see around you are bright yellow flowers, you have no choice but to smile.

Sunflowers at farm Thompson Strawberry Farm/Facebook

Thompson Strawberry Farm is a completely outdoor facility that emphasises nature and allows people to enjoy ‘getting back to their roots’. Having seen how much people enjoy the flowers, Scott is now planning to make them a permanent addition to the farm.

We could all do with a bit of brightness in our lives, and what better way than to be surrounded by some of nature’s happiest flowers?