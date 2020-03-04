Wisconsin Woman Who Lost Back Of Her Skull Travels The World To Regain Control Of Her Life

The whole back of my head was missing its skull… I had to wear the helmet in case someone knocked me in the back of the head or did anything. I haven’t been able to lie on my back since August 2018 after all this.

There was no pain. I would just worry a lot. If we went to a restaurant, I could take my helmet off but I would always say, ‘hey, we have to sit against a wall or where there are no people’.

So for me to feel normal, I didn’t even care that I didn’t have a skull. I was just acting as normal as possible. There wasn’t any pain.

Showering was weird. Lying down was weird. I had to make sure no one was going to hit me on the head. There were little worries like that.