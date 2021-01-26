Woman, 85, Who ‘Died’ Of COVID Found Alive After Identity Mix-Up

old woman mistaken for dead 1 PA Images

An 85-year-old woman thought to have died of coronavirus surprised her family by returning to her care home ‘fit and well’.

Rogelia Blanco, from Madrid, Spain, tested positive for the virus last month and was moved to another care home on December 29 to receive specialised treatment.

Two weeks later, her family were informed that the 85-year-old had sadly passed away from the virus, and that her funeral would take place the following day.

The family were unable to attend the funeral due to coronavirus protocols, but it’s probably just as well because nine days later she turned up at her original care home in Xove, northern Spain, where her husband Ramón Blanco also lives.

One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In England PA Images

According to La Voz de Galicia, Ramón said he had been crying after the death of his wife, and ‘could not believe it’ when he saw her alive and well, Reuters reports.

San Rosendo Foundation, which runs the care home, said the error occurred when the elderly residents who tested positive for the virus were transferred to the Os Gozos residency in Pereiro de Aguiar.

Rogelia was assigned a room with another woman, and it was the other woman who passed away due to coronavirus. The two women’s identities had been mixed up in the move, prompting staff to record Rogelia as the one who had died.

The foundation explained:

An identification error during the process of transfer from Xove to Pereiro de Aguiar led to the death of one of them being certified on Jan. 13, although the identity was wrongly assigned.

Tragically, the mix up meant that the family of the deceased woman had wrongly been told she had recovered from coronavirus.

Coronavirus testing PA Images

Her brother commented: ‘They told me she was cured, I travelled to see her and when I arrived I found out that she had been dead for ten days.’

San Rosendo expressed its regret for the ‘unfortunate incident’, stating: ‘This is a one-off event, among the more than 100 transfers that have been made since last December to Os Gozos.’

A court had been informed to reverse the mistake over Blanco’s death, assuring she is recognised as being alive.

Spain has seen a steep rise in coronavirus infections over recent days, reporting a record of 93,822 new infections over Saturday and Sunday, January 23-24, according to Forbes. The number of new cases detected over the past two weeks has increased to 885 cases per 100,000.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Spain has reported a total of 2,593,382 confirmed coronavirus cases and 56,208 deaths.