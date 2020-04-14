Woman, 93, Who Used Sign To Ask For More Beer Gets Huge Delivery Of Beer KDKA/CBS Pittsburgh

A 93-year-old woman got an epic alcohol delivery after a picture of her asking for more beer went viral.

Olive Veronesi, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is obeying the advice of health organisations and helping to ‘flatten the curve’ by staying inside.

As a result, she’s relying on other people to bring her supplies such as food, toiletries and, apparently, beer.

93-year-old woman cracks open Coors Light KDKA/CBS Pittsburgh

Last week, Olive made her neighbours and daughter aware that she was running low on ‘essentials’ by holding up a can of Coors Light and a whiteboard which read ‘I NEED MORE BEER!!’

Speaking to KDKA News, Olive explained she was down to her last 12 cans, which wouldn’t have lasted too long as she has a beer every night.

She commented:

You know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.

A photo of the brilliant scene was shared online and quickly went viral, prompting people across the globe to offer to fulfil Olive’s wishes, but apparently Molson Coors Beverage Company already had things covered.

On Monday, April 13, Molson Coors arrived at Olive’s home with a special delivery of 150 Coors Light beers in 15 10-packs.

Check out what happened below:

The 93-year-old wasted no time in cracking open a can and announcing: ‘that tastes pretty good’. She later updated her whiteboard to say ‘GOT MORE BEER’.

Mark Linder, of Molson Coors, said:

My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors Light a day.

I’m glad Olive got her wish, and thanks to Molson Coors she probably won’t need to request more beer any time soon!