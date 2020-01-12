Woman Accidentally Sends Picture Of ‘Rejuvenated Vagina’ To Her Son
There are few things on Earth more mortifying than accidentally sending pics of your bits and bobs to the wrong person.
But perhaps the worst possible eventuality would be sending a picture of your freshly rejuvenated vagina to the very person who came out of it.
Yup. An unnamed mum was excited after her non surgical vaginal rejuvenation, and was keen to share the ‘amazing’ results with her hubby. Unfortunately, a snap meant for his eyes only ended up in the inbox of their 20-year-old son.
This contemporary horror story is currently doing the rounds on Reddit, told by the woman’s amused husband.
The tale begins when the wife learned about non surgical vaginal rejuvenation during a trip to the gynaecologist, and decided to give it a go.
For those unfamiliar with such procedures, non surgical vaginal rejuvenation involves using radiofrequency or laser energy to induce collagen tightening in a woman’s private area; helping to address some of the issues which can occur with childbearing, hormonal changes and ageing.
The husband explained:
I was a bit shocked by that but then I learned that the main reason for getting this was to reduce or eliminate her stress incontinence (pee when you laugh, cough, or sneeze).
She told me that it was a bit expensive but added that it would also tighten her tunnel o love. Honestly, I’m happy with what she has to offer right now but why the hell not?
So, she had the procedure yesterday and wanted me to see the ‘amazing’ before and after results. I have to admit that I was impressed by how everything seemed to have tucked in a little more but whatever. I tell her that I want to save that pic in my phone and she laughed at first.
My wife isn’t the nude pic taking kind of girl. She has sent me a few over the years and I have them locked away in one of those password protected apps. I didn’t want one of the kids to stumble on their mom’s nude pics.
However, a cheeky moment of sharing between the couple quickly turned nightmarish after the wife attempted to send her husband the pic of her refreshed hoo-ha.
According to the husband:
Later that evening, she tells me that she wants to save the pic but wants to delete it from her phone. I tell her that I’ll keep it safely and she agrees that it’s a good idea. ‘Just text it to me’. So she did, or so she thought.
She asked me if I had gotten it and I told her no. She said that it should be there by now so she opened her phone to check. We both had that speechless moment when we realized in horror that she sent a close-up shot of her coochie to our oldest son. It was a collage with a before and after shot.
The parents were then left with no choice but to claim the foof belonged to somebody else, in a desperate scramble to avoid scarring their kid for life.
The husband wrote:
She was yelling, ‘Unsend! Take it back!’ but it was too late. (Apple, please add this feature!) Now it was time for damage control. I told her, ‘You can’t let him think it’s yours’. She quickly agreed.
At about that moment, he sent back a text in three parts. What. The. Fuck??? We decided to tell him that this was a sample pic that she was sending her friend to get feedback on a procedure.
It seemed legitimate and we hope that he’s gullible enough to believe it. If it were me, I would readily believe it because I would WANT to!
However, the parents are now left with a pretty grim dilemma on their hands, seeing as their son is now in possession of a pic of a vag he believes belongs to a random, unrelated woman:
We averted a real crisis but questions remain. What if he liked the look and unknowingly jerked off to his mom’s vag? What if he saves it and it becomes great jerk off material?
Regardless, he has unknowingly looked into the eye of the same lovely rose that birthed him. My wife didn’t find any of this funny but I had a good laugh.
Cripes. I mean, I’ve had my fair share of embarrassing moments in my time, but this one truly takes this biscuit.
Hopefully the son will simultaneously buy his parents’ shaky ‘sample photo’ story while opting to press a firm delete…
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, mum, Reddit, Rejuvenated Vagina, son
Creditsu/senthewrongpic/Reddit
u/senthewrongpic/Reddit