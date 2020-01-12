Woman Accidentally Sends Picture Of ‘Rejuvenated Vagina’ To Her Son

I was a bit shocked by that but then I learned that the main reason for getting this was to reduce or eliminate her stress incontinence (pee when you laugh, cough, or sneeze).

She told me that it was a bit expensive but added that it would also tighten her tunnel o love. Honestly, I’m happy with what she has to offer right now but why the hell not?

So, she had the procedure yesterday and wanted me to see the ‘amazing’ before and after results. I have to admit that I was impressed by how everything seemed to have tucked in a little more but whatever. I tell her that I want to save that pic in my phone and she laughed at first.

My wife isn’t the nude pic taking kind of girl. She has sent me a few over the years and I have them locked away in one of those password protected apps. I didn’t want one of the kids to stumble on their mom’s nude pics.