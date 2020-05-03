Woman Accidentally Throws Unexploded World War Two Bomb Across Garden

Lulu Cirillo Bomb In Back Garden Lulu Cirillo

A Weymouth woman dug up a ‘stone’ from her garden and threw it for her dog to play with. Unbeknownst to her, it was a World War Two bomb.

Advert

Lulu Cirillo was gardening in her Dorset home when her spade hit a hard object in the soil. It was buried around 10 inches deep and she had no idea what it was, presuming it was just a muddy stone.

Her first course of action was chucking it across her lawn for her little Shih Tzu Cica. However, Lulu would soon find out she was dealing with a wartime explosive.

Lulu Cirillo Bomb In Back Garden 2 Lulu Cirillo

The 49-year-old eventually took the object inside, giving it a good scrub with a Brillo pad to get a better look. Next, she posted a snap of the ‘stone’ to Facebook, where her friends threw her into a panic by suggesting it could be a bomb.

Advert

Lulu told the BBC: ‘I thought it was a stone so I threw it. It was muddy – I never thought it could be a bomb.’ Naturally, she was ‘absolutely terrified’, so she placed it back in the garden and phoned the police, prompting the arrival of bomb disposal experts who took it away.

Lulu Cirillo Bomb In Back Garden 3 Lulu Cirillo

The bomb, a relic from World War Two that was remarkably still live, was later detonated on Weymouth Beach. Lulu said: ‘They said it was loaded and very dangerous so they took it away and the next thing I heard was they’d disposed of it.’

Lulu added:

I was thinking ‘hours ago I was cleaning it in my kitchen. I’m taking it with humour. I never realised I might have been scattered around Weymouth.

Local police wrote alongside a video of the detonation on Facebook: ‘If anyone was wondering what the loud bang was just before 9pm, we were assisting EOD with a controlled explosion on the beach!’

If anyone was wondering what the loud bang was just before 9pm, we were assisting EOD with a controlled explosion on the beach! 💥 Everything in order, the cordons that were in place for everyone’s safety were soon lifted. Thank you to members of the public for their cooperation #WeymouthPoliceAction #NewsThatsNotCovid19 Posted by Weymouth & Portland Police on Saturday, May 2, 2020

They added: ‘Everything in order, the cordons that were in place for everyone’s safety were soon lifted. Thank you to members of the public for their cooperation.’

Advert

The clip has already racked up hundreds of comments and shares. Below the video, Lulu wrote: ‘Bloody hell.. To think I was scrubbing that in my kitchen sink five hours ago. My self isolation would have been over.’

Lulu Cirillo Bomb In Back Garden 4 Lulu Cirillo

The next time you’re pottering about in your garden, digging away with a spade, just think: there could be a bomb in your garden. I mean, probably not, but Lulu’s equipped with an ice-breaker for life now.