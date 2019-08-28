Woman Almost Died Getting Surgery To Achieve ‘Fattest Vagina In The World’

Jam Press

An Instagram model has told how she ‘nearly died’ after having surgery to have the ‘fattest vagina in the world’.

Mary Magdalene from Toronto ‘loves to look like a blow up doll’, however her addiction to cosmetic surgery almost killed her after she had to have two blood transfusions following the procedure.

The 24-year-old says she’s spent a total of $100,000 on plastic surgery since her first cosmetic procedure at the age of 21.

Recalling her first operation, she said:

It was a boob job – I was working as a stripper since I was 17 and I’ve always loved the fake bimbo look.

However, things recently took a turn for the worst when she ‘almost died’ from her most recent and most unusual surgery.

Jam Press

She said:

The most unusual operation I had was very recently, on my vagina. I custom designed it, so I have the fattest in the world. I almost died during my last procedure. I had to get two blood transfusions. The doctor said I was losing so much blood and turning very pale. He thought I was going to die. I felt nauseous for a whole week, and I thought I was dying and had a bad allergic reaction to my new blood I received from the transfusion.

Jam Press

However, the model has revealed as soon as her designer fattest vagina is fully healed, she’ll be showing it off to all her followers, adding ‘it’s so exciting’.

Mary has also undergone a brow lift, fat transferred to her cheeks and lips – twice – three nose jobs, three boob jobs, twenty dental veneers and countless lip fillers.

She’s also had youth-promoting hyaluronic acid injections into her cheeks ‘multiple times’ and three ‘Brazilian butt lifts’.

Even though her recent surgery experience has left her shaken Mary said it will not stop her having more procedures.

She said, ‘I am scared but realistically it won’t stop me, it is very addictive’, adding, ‘I love everything about myself’.

In addition to all her cosmetic procedures, Mary is also covered in tattoos, her favourite being her ‘alien tattoo giving the finger’.

The model said:

My most special one is the ‘Desiderata’ poem by Max Ehrmann on my thigh. Whenever I feel sad or annoyed at the world, I read that poem.

Jam Press

It’s hardly surprising that Mary’s unique look generates a lot of attention from strangers.

She said:

People judge the hell out of you. They decide you’re a bad person. They can be really mean. And people have a false perception of my personality. I’m just a nerdy weirdo, but guys only want to sleep with me. Seriously, everybody just wants to sleep with me all the time. Cab drivers, doctors, dentists – girlfriends even. It’s disturbing. I’m not a robot.

Jam Press

Fortunately, not everyone has a negative perception, she said:

The nicest comments are mostly from women who look nothing like me. Older professional looking women being supportive, which is unusual because they’re usually the meanest in real life so it’s nice to read – just messages from people saying that I helped them to be less afraid to be themselves and less judgmental. Some are so nice to read I literally cry.

She also, as you might expect, gets regular odd fan requests:

Someone said he wanted to give me all of their kids’ money. That was strange. Another guy said he wants to leave his wife for me – but he was broke and ugly.

Jam Press

For Mary, it doesn’t matter what other people think of her look, because she loves herself.

She said, ‘I feel horny when I look at myself in the mirror. I have caused car accidents’, adding, ‘I can twerk my boobs’.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]