Woman Asked To Leave Asda Because She ‘Wasn’t Respecting Herself’ And Was ‘Basically Naked’

Asda has been forced to apologise after a woman shared footage of the moment an employee tried to kick her out of the supermarket because she ‘wasn’t wearing enough clothes’.

Jaiah, 22, was shopping in an Asda branch on the Isle of Dogs in East London, when she was confronted by an employee who claimed that her outfit went against the store’s policy.

‘We can see your body almost, the manager is coming right now,’ the male employee can be heard saying, as Jaiah asks him what his problem with her is. In the video, Jaiah reveals that her outfit – tracksuit bottoms, a vest top and a zip-up jacket – could hardly be considered revealing, so it’s not clear exactly what part of her appearance the employee had taken an issue with.

In a tweet complaining to Asda about the incident, Jaiah explained, ‘I was told by an employee that I wasn’t wearing enough clothes, I wasn’t respecting myself, that I’m basically naked and I shouldn’t be in there.’

‘Honestly the most disgusting behaviour,’ she added.

Following the incident, Jaiah’s followers have been expressing their disgust at the employee’s behaviour, with one person writing, ‘It would be great if men could stop policing women’s clothing choices.’

Jaiah’s video quickly spread on social media, leading Asda to reach out to her to apologise for how she was treated.

‘This is not a recognised policy at Asda and we are really sorry for the service you received. I’ve spoken to the store manager who is addressing this incident and I would be happy to discuss how we can put it right for you?’ a representative for the supermarket chain wrote.

