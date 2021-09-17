Woman Attacks Preacher Carrying ‘Women Belong In The Kitchen’ Sign

@OldRowJSU/Twitter

An Alabama woman has been caught on camera attacking a preacher who was carrying a misogynistic ‘Women belong in the kitchen’ sign.

The preacher was one among other demonstrators seen at the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus on Tuesday, September 14, believed to have been holding a host of offensive signs.

However, while others stood and simply watched, one unnamed woman stepped forward and took action – by punching the preacher in the face and knocking him to the ground.

A nearby spectator managed to capture the brief altercation, and in the footage shared with AL.com, you can see her strike the man and continue to hit him as he fumbles over someone else to the ground.

The incident was sparked by demonstrators waving a number of ‘misogynistic’ signs around, reportedly saying things such as women ‘belong in the kitchen, they shouldn’t be in college… just really misogynistic stuff’. Another sign also said women ‘shouldn’t be in college’.

The student ‘socked him’ in the face, the witness said, which caused him to fall down, where he received a number of other punches before campus police eventually intervened and separated the pair.

Police have said they will be investigating the incident, but it’s unclear at the time of writing whether any arrests have been made or serious injuries were sustained.

‘There was a concerning, very unfortunate altercation on campus yesterday between demonstrators and what appeared to be a student. We cannot comment further at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation,’ university spokesperson Tyler Greer said.

The incident has garnered a range of responses on social media; while some people have supported the student’s actions, other users have defended the preacher’s freedom of speech.