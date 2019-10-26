Woman Bakes Cakes That Look Like Fast Food Meals

Selina McCloud/Caters News

Food is life. Takeaways, cake, roast dinners, chips… whatever. You name it, it’s still life.

Which is why if you ever get the chance to mix those types of food together, you should take it – no matter what the cost and regardless of how disgusting it may sound.

Take fast food and cake, for example: never before would you have thought the two would go together. That is, until Selina McCloud, 37, decided to up the ante with her super-realistic cakes which resemble fast food meals to a T. And when I say to a T, I mean it.

Don’t believe me? Check out this KFC-style meal below:

The baker, from Gosport, Hampshire, started off with the meal seen above but soon progressed even further when her friends became mesmerised by her designs.

So much so that Selina decided to branch out and try other dishes, including: traditional fish and chips; chips with mushy peas; and a replica of McDonald’s chicken nuggets and a Big Mac – complete with a ketchup dip sachet.

Other creations included: a kebab in pitta, served with garlic sauce and cheesy chips; a sausage roll; and a Sunday roast – complete with Yorkshire puddings. Anyone else’s mouth watering?

Selina McCloud/Caters News

Selina, a mother-of-four, described the reaction to her KFC cake as ‘wild’, saying people wouldn’t stop telling her how ‘amazing’ they thought it was after she shared a picture of it on social media.

The talented baker explained:

Someone turned up to collect a chicken cake and they were here for 20 minutes and said they couldn’t believe how realistic it looked. I’m really proud, it’s brilliant to see peoples faces when they come and get it.

If you fancy giving the cakes a go though, be prepared to put in the effort. Why? Because just one cake takes days to finish, with the minor details – such as chips and lettuce leaves – taking hours alone.

Selina McCloud/Caters News

If that hasn’t put you off though, the mum-of-four gave a slight insight into how to go about the whole thing, describing the intricate details in more depth.

For example, the batter for the chicken and fish is made from Rice Krispies – which then need to have colour added to them – while the chips are made using shortbread before they’re styled in a way which makes them look fried.

Selina continued:

They’re quite complex to make. Something like a burger is quite time-consuming as you have to make each lettuce leaf individually, as well as the burger buns.

All that effort is worth it though, as the baker’s cakes are now so realistic looking even her own children mistake them for real takeaway meals sometimes – picking up chips and pieces of chicken thinking they’re real. ‘They’re never very impressed when they turn out to be cake,’ she added.

Selina McCloud/Caters News

If the baking life isn’t for you but the cake life is, you can pick up one of Selina’s creations of your own – for a cost between £100 and £250.

Yikes, maybe it’s cheaper to get a takeaway meal after all?

