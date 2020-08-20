Woman Breaks Windows To Rescue Husband's Action Figure Collection From Flood In China 中年人手里的高达/Weibo

While most people would rush to save important things like family heirlooms or photographs from a flood, this woman saved her husband’s action figure collection.

Following their home flooding, the woman from Yudong, Chongqing, China, broke a window to retrieve her husband’s beloved toys.

A video of the heroic woman holding the toys while in a rubber dingy was shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. In another video that’s been liked more than 29,000 times, you see a rubber dingy filled with boxes and boxes of the figures.

Apparently the husband didn’t save the figures himself because he doesn’t know how to swim, so his wife took one for the team to get them for him. Relationship goals or what?

The figures that were saved were figures from Gundam, a Japanese military science fiction mixed media franchise.

The husband shared the video explaining that his wife saved the toys and, referring to his wife, said ‘I will never let you down in this life’ – at least I think he was referring to his wife and not the Gundam figures…

中年人手里的高达/Weibo

When asked why the husband didn’t go get the figures himself, one person explained:

According to the water level warning line issued by the community, they thought it would not flood the second floor, but the water level rose. He can’t swim. His wife swims across the Yangtze River and assessed that the risk of stagnant water is not high and she has a life jacket, so she decided to save Gundam.

In the husband’s defence, most of the figures are around £20-£30 each on Amazon, and from the looks from the amount that he has, that’s a lot of money he’s spent.

中年人手里的高达/Weibo

Floods have been ravaging parts of southern China since early June, with officials saying it’s the worst flooding the country has seen since 1998. Caused by heavy rain, the floods hit central and Eastern China last month.

By the end of June, flooding had displaced 744,000 people across 26 provinces, with 81 people missing or dead. It’s said the floods have affected around 63.46 million people in the country.

The Ministry of Water Resources said that 443 rivers across the country have been flooded, with 33 swelling to the highest levels ever recorded.