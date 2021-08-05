unilad
Woman Buys Urn Necklace For Grandmother’s Ashes, Finds Other Remains Already Inside

by : Julia Banim on : 05 Aug 2021 15:52
An Amazon customer from Canada has made a disturbing discovery after ordering an urn necklace in which she had hoped to keep some of her grandmother’s ashes.

Nadine Roy, of Gatineau, Quebec, bought the butterfly-shaped pendant as a keepsake after her beloved grandmother’s recent death, but was left horrified after she took a look inside.

The necklace, which Nadine purchased from a third party seller, already contained the cremated remains of a complete stranger, with small but visible strands of human hair within the pile of ash.

Firing off a completely understandable one star review, Nadine described her purchase as ‘beyond disturbing’, questioning, ‘how was this even possible?’

She wrote:

I’m sick to my stomach. I don’t even know what to do. This is beyond unacceptable. WHO WOULD RETURN ASHES???

Expressing her apologies to ‘the ghost remains I just disturbed’, a ‘disgusted’ Nadine warned other Amazon customers against using this seller. However, worryingly, those glancing at the seller profile without first hearing Nadine’s story would have had no reason for distrust.

The necklace, sold under the brand name WINNICACA, came from Chinese seller Minfeel Jewelry, labelled as a ‘good seller’ by Amazon and boasting a 4.8 star rating based on more than 300 customer reviews.

ashes urn (Amazon.ca)Amazon.ca
Speaking with CBC News, Nadine explained that she first realised something was wrong when similar pendants bought for her brother and mother arrived fully wrapped with plastic packaging, whereas she received hers in a Ziploc-style bag.

Nadine, who has said she has ‘no words’ for her disturbing experience, got it touch with both Amazon and Minfeel Jewelry, explaining what had happened. Although the seller was able to offer her a $56.96 refund, a replacement item couldn’t be delivered on account of inventory issues.

She has since hung the necklace from a tree in an Ottawa cemetery, somewhere ‘peaceful, quiet, beautiful to look at’, telling CBC News that it seemed to be ‘the most respectful thing I could do’.

Minfeel Jewelry reportedly told Nadine that Amazon is responsible for shipping the products, however did not respond to a request for comment. Amazon has also refused to give an on-the-record comment.

