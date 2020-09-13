Woman Captures ‘Alien Fleet’ Of Strange Lights Flashing Over South Carolina City

Woman Captures 'Alien Fleet' Of Strange Lights Flashing Over US City Pen News

A photographer captured a series of pictures which show strange ‘alien feet’ hovering above Spartanburg in South Carolina.

Haley Cummins had friends around her house when they spotted the lights flashing above their heads in broad daylight.

Baffled by what she had seen, the 27-year-old pulled out her phone and began filming the flashing lights, before sharing her footage with an online community of UFO enthusiasts.

Check out the footage here:

‘We had some friends over and a few of them were outside. They noticed my neighbours staring at the sky and asked what was going on,’ she said.

Once my friend, Brandon, realised there was an unidentified object in the sky, he rushed back in to get the rest of us.’

In the clip, you can see several flashing lights against the clouds, which didn’t appear to be spelling out any particular shape.

After sharing the clip among UFO watchers, one person compared it to ‘alien feet,’ while others suggested it could be atmospheric electricity, or perhaps ice crystals in the clouds catching the light.

One of the friends who was at Haley’s house that evening thought it could be some of the Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX; however Haley is not convinced.

‘I don’t think it’s that, simply because you can see the lights in the darkest of clouds and in the brightest spots as well. It just didn’t look like something natural to me in person,’ the keen photographer said.

‘Until I can fly up there and see for myself what all these UFOs are in the sky lately, I’m open to believing anything and accepting that I don’t actually know for sure what it was.’

While many people have tried to come up with realistic explanations as to what the lights could be, Haley is open to the possibility that it could be something from another world..

‘I fully believe there are other intelligent beings outside of our realm of understanding and existence,’ she said.

‘And I would like to believe that whatever I saw was a part of that outside dimension.’

Hayley added:

It’s easy to explain away anything supernatural, and downplay the imagination and curiosity of those who accept there is more out there. That’s the easy thing to do. What’s really hard is accepting you can’t know and explain everything away. Accepting that makes you realise how small you are. I’m okay with being small though. Even if what I saw was satellites passing by, it awed me and made my life feel a little more magical that night!