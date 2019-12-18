Woman Catches Boyfriend Cheating With Sex Workers After Checking Apple Watch Activity

Jam Press

Despite the red flags – the secrecy, the lack of affection – Neyleen Ashley was smitten by her boyfriend. Then, one day, she noticed his Apple Watch buzzing to no end – it seems he had been meeting not one, but several sex workers.

The 30-year-old Instagram model, who has more than 1.6 million followers, was in a relationship for three years.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be: she discovered how her boyfriend had been cheating on her with sex workers, women on the side, and even another long-term girlfriend all on his Apple Watch.

Neyleen met her ex-boyfriend, who has not been named, through mutual friends back in 2016. While she didn’t think they’d last, her affection for him grew. However, there were always red flags.

Neyleen said:

My feelings about him were that he was very immature and not ready to settle down, but then as things progressed the feelings grew and eventually we became very serious about each other, but I always saw red flags, being that we were in a long distance relationship things were easy for him to keep under wraps. He would never post me on social media, and he was very secretive about his phone. I always posted him on my stories and made it known I was in a relationship, and my phone was always at his disposal.

Nevertheless, Neyleen marched on. After they moved in together, she became the sole bread winner and helped pay for all her partners expenses – but little did she know, he was seeing other women behind her back.

She had a hunch something was askew. Their relationship was ‘always rocky’, however it wasn’t until she saw his Apple Watch activity that she took a stand.

Neyleen said:

One day I was home and he was washing his truck outside, I saw his Apple Watch going off buzzing and buzzing and buzzing. I got curious because I saw a small square that looked like a picture of a girls butt in underwear and I opened it. In utter shock and disbelief, I find numerous attempts to meet prostitutes at massage parlours, hotels and their home. One girl even said ‘I can’t my parents are home’. I saw numerous girls sending him pictures on his birthday, and texts from his ex as well. I then decided to take the Apple Watch with me and I left the house and parked by a spot with open land close to my house because I could not breathe.

After further investigation, Neyleen said she found texts and calls from other numbers, including messages saying ‘I wanted to f*ck you’ on ‘the same day he left me and told me he loved me’.

After confronting her boyfriend, he ended up downplaying everything. Yet, after breaking up, he allegedly begged her to come back, contacting friends and family to convince her that he’d changed.

But Neyleen has no plans to go back to him – she’s hoping to move forward with her life on a positive note.

Neyleen said:

I am feeling empowered and actually very strong. Unfortunately, I can’t say I’ve never had a good relationship or partner because I love too hard and give too easily and conform. I am learning to move on by truly looking at myself from the inside out and knowing that I was a good person, I was good to him… I was there for him when he had nothing and all he did was take and take. I learned that a good heart will always be a good heart, no matter how much people try to destroy it.

Fortunately, Neyleen knows her worth ‘now more than ever’. ‘In the words of Selena Gomez, I needed to lose you, to love me,’ she added.

