Woman Charged Nearly $700 After Spending 7 Hours In ER Waiting Room

A Georgia woman was handed a bill for nearly $700 after waiting for seven hours in the emergency room.

Anyone who’s ever had to visit A&E will testify to the long waits; staff are run off their feet, so it simply can’t be helped sometimes. However, the prospect of being charged for your patience is enough to make anyone outraged.

Back in July, Taylor Davis visited the Emory Decatur Hospital ER after injuring her head. Unfortunately, it was rather busy, so she eventually decided to leave – later, she received a hefty bill for her time.

‘I sat there for seven hours. There’s no way I should be sitting in an emergency room… an emergency room for seven hours,’ she told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Around two weeks later, a bill arrived from the hospital to the sum of $688.35. ‘I didn’t get my vitals taken, nobody called my name. I wasn’t seen at all,’ Davis explained. However, when she chased the hospital up about the charge, she was shocked to find it wasn’t a mistake.

‘So I called them and she said it’s hospital protocol even if you’re just walking in and you’re not seen. When you type in your social, that’s it. You’re going to get charged regardless.’

Apparently, some hospitals reserve the right to charge people an ’emergency room visit fee or facility fee’, often added to someone’s bill at the end of their stay – in this case, Davis didn’t stay at all, but still received a charge.

Davis was sent an email by an Emory Healthcare patient financial services employee which reportedly read, ‘You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.’

‘I’m very reluctant to go to the hospital now. That’s kind of like the last resort now. Seeing that they’re able to bill you for random things, it doesn’t make me want to go. So that’s not good,’ she said.

In a statement, Emory Healthcare said it ‘takes all patient concerns seriously and appreciates this has been brought to our attention. Our teams are currently looking into this matter and will follow up directly with the individual.’