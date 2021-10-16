Woman Claims Creepy Delivery Driver Turned Up At Her House At Midnight Months After First Ordering

@bobbiecurtislee2.0/TikTok

Getting an unexpected food delivery would be delightful in the daylight hours, but when drivers are showing up at midnight with weird knowledge about your house, things become a lot more concerning.

Thankfully the latter scenario isn’t a particularly common occurrence as far as I’m aware, but it’s exactly what happened to TikToker Bobbie Curtis Lee recently, as she revealed in a video this week.

Bobbie explained the bizarre series of events took place earlier in the week, after she’d left her husband sitting on the porch to go to bed at around midnight. About an hour later, she woke up to hear another man chatting with her husband.



Her husband came inside to ask whether she’d ordered food, and though a midnight snack is always a good idea, Bobbie assured her husband she’d been sleeping. He then explained the man at the door was the same one to have brought them food in August, with the delivery marking the one and only time he’d been to the house – as far as they’re aware.

Bobbie recalled having a conversation with the delivery driver during his first delivery, when they realised they had both grown up in the area and attended the same school, Bobbie years after the driver. The driver complimented the couple’s house, and the TikToker said all in all it ‘didn’t seem too out of the ordinary’.

It was the driver’s second visit to the home that left Bobbie feeling unnerved, as he asked whether her husband ‘remembered’ him and commented on how the couple had closed up their pool despite there being ‘almost no possible way that he’d be able to see into the pool area’.

The food the man brought with him was a Taco Bell order addressed to someone named Kenzie, and though Bobbie acknowledged it could have been some sort of mix-up, she noted none of the Taco Bell restaurants in her area stay open for delivery past 9pm, and that the receipt said the order was ready for pickup at 12.30am.

She admitted she ‘could just be overthinking this’, but stressed that it ‘doesn’t make a lot of sense’. Bobbie decided to report the situation to Uber Eats, but is yet to hear back from the company.