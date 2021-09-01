Woman Completes One Of The Most Dangerous Hikes In The US In Sandals

@Kaganbrooks/TikTok

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after documenting her experience completing an extremely dangerous hike while wearing sandals.

Kagan Brooks, a Chicago-based travel blogger, frequently posts about her adventures on social media, including a recent trip to Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah, which has been labelled as one of the most dangerous public hikes in the United States.

Advert 10

Despite the risks, Angels Landing is Zion National Park’s most popular hike, attracting thousands of visitors each year eager to walk up the narrow ridge, hold onto the chain-assisted rock climbing sections and experience the extreme heights.

Brooks created her video to inform people about the hike and to offer some tips to anyone who wants to attempt it, although it was her choice of footwear that grabbed all of the attention.

@kaganbrooks/TikTok

TikTok users couldn’t help but point out the sandals she was casually sporting. One person commented: ‘Love this hike, so beautiful! but excuse me ma’am are you hiking in sandals?’ leading to another commenting: ‘Thankyou for this but are you in sandals?’

Advert 10

It appears Brooks saw the humour in some of the comments surrounding her sandals, as she replied: ‘LOLLL they were chacos!!! My favourite hiking shoes ever! I wear them on EVERY hike.’

The video has since racked up over 123,000 likes, with a majority of comments pointing out Brooks’ shoes, leading her to eventually clap back: ‘Why are you guys so pressed about my shoes, they are what I enjoy hiking in. Go find something else to be mad about.’

Advert 10

TikTok users were also quick to comment that the hike wasn’t all that dangerous, with one user writing: ‘Respect for doing the hike but it is nowhere close to the most dangerous public hike in the nps.’ Meanwhile, another said: ‘Paved walking paths and chains to avoid falling? Most dangerous hike in the NP system I think not.’

Despite a dispute over whether the climb is truly dangerous, Brooks ended the video by revealing thirteen people had died on the trail, making viewers even more uneasy about her seemingly controversial wardrobe choice.