Woman Confronts Noisy Neighbour Who Watches Loud Porn

A woman has hilariously confronted her noisy neighbour after years of listening to him watch porn deafeningly loud.

Gina Martin had endured listening to her neighbour’s porn for more than two years and frequently attempted to get him to turn it down.

The young woman started documenting the ordeal on TikTok back in 2018, and you can easily hear the man’s porn from her flat.

In one clip, there’s even a clock showing that it’s 11:25pm – and the guy’s porn was so loud her that she couldn’t sleep.

Eventually losing her patience, in another clip Gina goes into her garden and shouted ‘Turn off your porn!’ in the hope of her neighbour hearing – but unfortunately has no success.

Then, yesterday, March 31, Gina made the bold move of banging on her neighbour’s window with a broom so she could confront him.

In the video, as he steps outside Gina politely says, ‘Hi, can you please turn your porn off as there are kids who can hear it every single day.’ She then continues to protest to the man, who is apparently struggling to hear her, until he says ‘OK, OK’ and goes back inside.

You can watch the moment unravel here:

Defending her decision to confront her neighbour, Gina explained she left a note for him a couple of years ago and the police had even spoken to him.

Gina tweeted:

Before the experts come: We left a note in 2018, we spoke to him, the police warned him. He NAILED our backdoor shut cause he didn’t like us. He’s not a nice neighbour. Don’t @ me with what I “should’ve done” – you don’t live nextdoor to him & I can’t sleep for the dick slappin [sic]

It’s unknown if the confrontation was a success for Gina or not – but here’s hoping it was.