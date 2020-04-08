Florida Woman Constantly Aroused Didn’t Have Sex With Husband For Months Due To Rare Condition

In December 2012, I started to feel my symptoms to an extreme and started to research what I was feeling

I would have restless leg syndrome; I have feelings of arousal without sexual circumstances. The best way to explain it is an itch I cannot scratch.

In days that I experience extreme stress I feel the need to put pressure in my clitoral region as it feels painful.

I usually feel this in times of stress and usually at night before bed. The feeling is a painful arousal; it feels like a tingling in your genital region that all you want to do is put pressure on it or masturbate to relieve the pain.