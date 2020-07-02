Woman Couldn't Get Pregnant So Her 51-Year-Old Mum Becomes Her Surrogate ivf.surrogacy.diary/Instagram

A woman who was unable to get pregnant after years of trying is finally having a baby, with the help of her 51-year-old mum.

Advert

Breanna Lockwood and her husband Aaron hoped to have a baby shortly after they got married in June 2016, but soon came to the heart-breaking realisation that might not be possible when their attempts to conceive proved difficult.

After months of trying, the couple decided to seek help from a fertility clinic in Illinois, where it was recommended they should begin fertility treatment. They did, but unfortunately their pregnancy journey wasn’t a straightforward one.

woman's mum volunteers to be surrogate ivf.surrogacy.diary/Instagram

Tragically, Breanna suffered two miscarriages and later developed Asherman’s syndrome, a condition that’s acquired from scarred tissue in the uterus.

Advert

It’s at this point her doctor, Dr. Brian Kaplan, a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist at Fertility Centers of Illinois, suggested surrogacy. The problem that solution presented, however, was that it would cost the Lockwoods almost $100,000.

So Breanna’s mum, Julie Loving, offered them another solution by volunteering to carry her grandchild for them. And although her daughter was reluctant at first, Julie eventually won her over.

‘I kind of felt like I went through this with her from the beginning,’ Julie told OprahMag.com. ‘I felt all of her grief and her struggle. I knew that I was healthy as a 51-year-old, and I knew I could do this for her, I took good care of myself. I actually don’t feel 50, I feel 30!’

When she brought her mum in to visit Dr. Kaplan during one of her appointments, Breanna noticed he expressed some hesitation. ‘I could see a look in his eye and I could see his wheels beginning to turn a little bit,’ she remembered.

However, Julie soon exceeded all expectations by passing a series of tests, including ones that measured her cholesterol. She also underwent a range of psychology tests and had bloods taken. Soon after, the mother and daughter were given the go-ahead.

Dr. Kaplan described it as a ‘very unique scenario’ that was only done after ‘very careful personalised medical, psychological and ethical considerations’. He added: ‘The family dynamic, unconditional support and sacrifice and the resilience of the human spirit was humbling for me as a physician.’

Advert

Julie is now acting as Breanna and Aaron’s gestational surrogate, meaning she’s carrying the couple’s biological child and her biological grandchild. ‘No doubt, no regrets, I would do that. I love her so much I just wanted to help her,’ she said.

Now, the family is sharing their story with Breanna’s 34,500 Instagram followers, with Breanna saying:

I decided to go public with everything to celebrate my mum and everything she has done… I kind of always thought it was going to happen really quickly. You spend your whole life preventing and when you stop to preventing, it doesn’t happen right away. I really struggled with talking about it; it put a strain with family and friends and your marriage. It’s something that really rocks someone’s world.

Now, 21 weeks into the pregnancy, Breanna says she’s finally allowing herself to get excited after years of disappointment and heartbreak. Just last week, they felt the baby kick for the first time and found out they were having a little girl.

Aaron – who Breanna calls the most laid-back, easy-going husband – has always believed ‘it’s going to work’, and even though he’s unable to attend the appointments at the moment because of the global health crisis, he’s been working on their baby’s nursery.

And as for Julie, she says she’s excited to carry a child again and has described the pregnancy as pretty easygoing – although she sometimes feels tired.

Our thoughts are with this incredible family as they continue on their pregnancy journey, and we wish them and their unborn baby every health and happiness.