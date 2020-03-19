Woman Creates ‘Staying Inn’ Pub To Help Friends Get Through Social Distancing

I want The Staying Inn to be inspiration for other people connecting through social media. In the disabled community being online is so important, I’ve found so many amazing friendships and learned so much from incredible disability activists. Disabled people often can only connect online or over the phone as we can’t access lots of places like pubs or clubs.

Disabled people are veterans at staying in and finding innovative ways to connect with the outside world. So, I wanted to share a bit of that knowledge and also create connections for people who might be feeling lonely or a bit scared.