Woman Creates ‘Staying Inn’ Pub To Help Friends Get Through Social Distancing
I think we’re all on the same page in recognising that social distancing is a necessary evil, with all that’s going on in the world right now.
But, while spending time in self-isolation can be incredibly lonely for some, one woman is on a mission to make sure everyone has a safe place to go and be entertained, without evening having to leave the house.
Dr Amy Kavanagh has set up her own virtual pub, The Staying Inn, where anyone is welcome to pop in and enjoy a beverage or even some games, but there are a couple of rules you need to follow.
Speaking to UNILAD, Dr Kavanagh explained:
I’m a big fan of going to the pub, but as a disabled person I have many friends who are self isolating at the moment. So, I wanted to bring the pub to them! I decided to set up a mini pub on my dining room table, with plenty of beer, gin, board games, crafts and books. It’s a space to socialise via video call and also avoid some of the scarier news about coronavirus.
The Staying Inn rules say there must be no COVID-19 chat, you must wash your hands, there must be no scrolling through social media, customers must be invited via Skype, guests must cover their mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing and most importantly, there must be no cheating at board games.
While Dr Kavanagh started the idea as something for her own family and friends, she’s now opening it up to the wider Twitter community, and is planning her first Pub Quiz on Saturday, March 21.
The activist and campaigner said:
I want The Staying Inn to be inspiration for other people connecting through social media. In the disabled community being online is so important, I’ve found so many amazing friendships and learned so much from incredible disability activists. Disabled people often can only connect online or over the phone as we can’t access lots of places like pubs or clubs.
Disabled people are veterans at staying in and finding innovative ways to connect with the outside world. So, I wanted to share a bit of that knowledge and also create connections for people who might be feeling lonely or a bit scared.
If anyone would like to drop in and say hello at The Staying Inn, head to the pub’s official Twitter account for more information.
Meanwhile, Dr Kavanagh, who is registered blind, has started a thread, where people can donate to other disabled people who are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
I’ll have a pink gin and lemonade, please Dr Kavanagh.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Life, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Social Distancing, The Staying Inn, Virtual Pub