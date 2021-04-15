Woman Credits Tipping Point For ‘Giving Her Her Voice Back’ After Motor Neurone Diagnosis

Good Morning Britain/ITV

A Scottish mum suffering from motor neurone disease (MND) was able to get her voice back thanks to an appearance on Tipping Point.

Helen Whitelaw, a 76-year-old retired secretary from Glasgow, appeared on ITV’s daytime game show two years ago, walking away with £3,000. In May last year, she was diagnosed with MND, eventually losing her voice to the point it had deteriorated too much for a communication aid.

However, thanks to her participation in the show, engineers were able to piece together portions of audio. Now, she has her voice back via a computer aid.

Whitelaw told STV News, ‘The diagnosis was devastating for the whole family. I wanted people to know what I was saying, and I did not want to sound like a machine.’

During an interview with Ben Shepherd as part of Good Morning Britain, she told the host, ‘Couldn’t have done it without you.’ He replied, ‘That’s amazing and that’s you, that’s you talking as well Helen.’

She also said, ‘I have to thank my husband Charles for suggesting that the footage from Tipping Point may be of use. It was his idea that I apply to be a contestant knowing my competitive nature… it is wonderful being able to talk to people and sound normal, not like a machine. I can now have satisfactory conversations with everyone.’

Shepherd added, ‘It just struck me what a bundle of energy and fun you were. And most particularly how lovely those hugs were at the end of the show because I’ve not been able to hug anyone in ages. It just reminds us how important we can share these moments together and you never know how important they will be later on in life.’

Iain McWhirter, from the MND Scotland charity that helps to fund services for those diagnosed with MND, told STV, ‘To be able to recreate somebody’s voice from the audio of a game show they took part in two years ago, to me that’s almost unique. It demonstrates the life changing ability of the service we provide.’

Alice Smith, from Edinburgh-based company Speak Unique, which helps to create synthetic voices for those suffering from MND and other conditions causing loss-of-voice, said, ‘We were apprehensive about how we could be able to use it.’

She added, ‘We were sort of joking that she’d definitely be able to say, ‘drop zone four’, as that was such a catchphrase during the show. But we were so pleased that we did manage to get it to work with her appearance on Tipping Point.’