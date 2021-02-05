Woman Cries After Being Able To Breathe Through Her Nose For First Time Ever
A Reddit user has spoken out about how she cried after breathing through her nose for the very first time.
The Redditor, who goes by the username u/taylaurtots, revealed that she had recently undergone extensive reconstructive sinus surgery which would allow her to breathe through her nose.
Taking to the sub thread r/MadeMeSmile, u/taylaurtots shared a photograph of herself positively beaming with joy on the day she had her stitches and splints out, allowing her to take a real breath through her nose for the first time in her life.
The delighted Redditor wrote:
3 months ago I learned that you should be able to breathe through your nose. 8 days ago I underwent extensive reconstructive sinus surgery. Today I got out my stitches and splints and breathed a real breath through my nose for the first time in 26 years. It’s silly but I cried.
Many fellow Redditors found the story to be as heartwarming as it was fascinating, congratulating the woman on her personal milestone, while firing numerous intrigued questions at her.
Happy to oblige, u/taylaurtots revealed that she hadn’t blown her nose before the septoplasty surgery, and that her ‘sense of smell and taste have sharpened’ since the op.
In a follow up post, the woman shared a video which showed her breathing before and after her surgery. The difference is clear to see, with the woman now being able to take a full, deep gulp of air in through her nose.
You can check out the difference for yourself below:
Responding to these posts, others have spoken out how similar surgeries have changed their lives and the lives of their loved ones, with one person commenting:
My wife went through the same surgery right before we met, and to this day, 20+ years later, she stops and takes a deep breath through her nose every time she steps outside.
I always thought it was adorable, and it makes me happy to think there’s someone else out there, doing the same.
Another said:
The first week that sense of smell is amazing in good and bad ways. I remember the intense smell of wet leafs and the sharp stench of car emissions. After a while you get used to it and it all blends back in.
As per Healthline, septoplasty is a surgical procedure used to correct a deviated septum, which occurs when a person’s septum is moved to one side of their nose.
Septoplasty surgery straightens out the septum, allowing a person to breathe more easily through their nose.
