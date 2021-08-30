Woman Discovers Family Heirloom Lying Around For 20 Years Is Worth £20,000

BBC

A woman couldn’t believe her ears when a family heirloom lying in a drawer for two decades was valued at £20,000.

On the latest episode of Antiques Roadshow, one woman brought on a pure aquamarine and diamond brooch once owned by her husband’s grandfather.

Advert 10

Huddled in Morden Hill Park, expert John Benjamin was left stunned by the gemstone and proceeded to explain its whopping worth for something that had just been lying around for years.

‘It is really very rare to come across an aquamarine of this size, this colour, this beauty,’ he told her, before she explained how her husband’s grandad bought it in Brazil in the 1920s/30s.

He eventually mounted it onto a brooch, which the woman wore to her ‘daughter’s wedding to match her dress, but apart from that didn’t know anything about it’.

Advert 10

‘The frame, which is 18-karat white gold with a flame-shaped cluster of diamonds above is very much of the 60s. So does that mean he has left languishing in a drawer for 30/40 years? Lying there?’ Benjamin asked, before revealing it was a 75-karat gemstone.

‘It’s the pinnacle of quality and size. So, if you ever put it on the market, first of all, it has to be said that a lot aquamarines are treated to make their colour, a little bit more saturated blue, and deeper blue. I would like to think if it was actually cut from this sort of ‘mother rock’ going back that that is actually it’s true colour,’ he continued.

‘I can’t emphasise more that the size of it is really quite startling, and we don’t see these on the market… at auction, I would like to think we’re looking at the best part of £20,000,’ he added, shocking her and the surrounding crowd.

Advert 10