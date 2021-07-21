Woman Discovers Landlord Sneaking Into Her Room And Sniffing Her Sheets

Tyisha Macleod/TikTok

A woman caught her landlord red-handed when footage showed him sneaking into her bedroom and sniffing her bedsheets.

Teacher Tyisha Macleod spotted her landlord up to his creepy antics while watching footage from the security cameras she has installed around her home, with one giving a view of the bedroom while another looking out over the living area.

Advert 10

It seems evident that the landlord had no idea Macleod had installed cameras, because he apparently made no effort to try and conceal his actions in the video the 24-year-old shared on TikTok earlier this month.

@tyishamacleod/TikTok

In the clip, Macleod’s landlord can be seen entering her empty bedroom and making his way over to her bed before picking up a pillow. The man then leaned over and buried his face into the pillowcase, likely breathing in the smell before carefully putting it back where it belonged.

The landlord could then be seen lifting Macleod’s bedsheet before laying it back down and swiftly making his way out of the room, with Macleod explaining in a voice-over that her friend walked in at that very moment.

Advert 10

See the video below:

In a second clip, the confused TikToker showed footage from the living area in which her friend could be seen talking to the landlord, who claimed he had been there to feed Macleod’s cat. However, Macleod stressed that she had not given her landlord permission to even go into her apartment, let alone her bedroom.

Advert 10

After being confronted with the video, the landlord allegedly claimed he had been ‘looking for [Macleod’s] cat’, though the footage suggests otherwise.

Alongside her second clip, Macleod explained that she contacted police and will be pressing charges as her landlord ‘went in [her] place multiple times while [she] was away’.

Check it out here:

Advert 10

She also made clear that she would ‘be moving and getting out of [her] lease’.

The footage of the landlord caused shock on TikTok and has been viewed more than four million times since it was posted earlier this month. Users have advised Macleod to ‘change the locks’ for as long as she still lives there, while one person advised attempting to charge the landlord with ‘trespass and stalking’.

After sharing part two of the video, Macleod noted that some people had accused her of being a ‘liar’ and a ‘stager’, and left a comment to ensure viewers she would ‘show everything’ once she had finished dealing with the situation with police.

Advert 10