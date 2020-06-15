Woman Discovers She First Met Husband On Family Holiday When She Was Six S6 Photography

A couple who thought they’d met at university were stunned to find out they’d actually first made friends on holiday years earlier.

Fate seems to have worked overtime when it comes to Heidi Parker and Ed Savitt, because although they grew up many miles apart – Heidi in Sheffield and Ed in Putney, south west London – the pair couldn’t help but find each other.

For a long time the couple believed they first met as students at Newcastle University, where they both lived in the same student house, one year apart.

Couple taking selfie together S6 Photography

Ed, who moved in once Heidi had left, tracked her down on Facebook in 2011 in the hope she’d be able to tell him how the washing machine worked, and Heidi decided to help out, ‘basically because he was hot.’

Following their exchange on Facebook, Heidi, now 29, spotted Ed on a night out and thought he was ‘gorgeous’ and ‘actually amazing’. The pair got talking and ‘hit it off pretty much instantly.’

Pair taking selfie on holiday in front of pool S6 Photography

They had their first date in Pizza Express and became ‘basically inseparable’ from that point on. A few years later they bought a flat together, and in 2015, while on a walk in the grounds of Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, Ed popped the question.

Recalling the day Ed proposed, Heidi said:

Afterwards we went home and he had organised a surprise engagement party. It was wonderful.

Couple on their wedding day S6 Photography

The story already seemed picture-perfect, but things only got more amazing a few months later, when Ed and Heidi were having dinner with their mums.

Heidi’s mum, Kay, recalled a family holiday in 1997 when they visited a resort in Bodrum, Turkey, and Heidi made a friend named Ed. A few weeks after the dinner, Kay sent a picture of Heidi on holiday with her new friend, and it was none other than the same Ed she planned to marry.

The stunned bride commented:

She sent me a picture in the post of him and it was my Ed. I was astonished when I saw the picture. I just yelled, ‘Mum – you know who that is!’ I was so shocked I actually had to lie down. Ed was amazed too… we couldn’t believe it.

Couple first met on holiday in 1997 S6 Photography

Ed, who owns a coffee shop, added: ‘I’m not one to believe in miracles, the story changed my life.’

The couple have since recreated the photo Kay sent them, though Heidi has admitted she has no memory of the first time she met Ed.

Couple recreate photo of when they first met S6 Photography

She continued:

From the photos [it looks like] we had been spending an awful lot of time together while we were on holiday. He told his parents and they dug out images of him on the same holiday. He looks really different whereas I look the same. I remember being in kids club, that’s where I must have met him, and setting up a nail varnish stall outside with my sisters. I actually think we painted Ed’s nails.

Heidi's sisters burying Ed's sister in the sand on holiday S6 Photography

Another picture from the trip shows Heidi and her sisters in their nightgowns, burying Ed’s sister Maddy in sand on the beach.

Naturally the pair’s chance meeting on holiday was the hot topic at their wedding ceremony, which took place in 2016, and the couple found themselves back on a beach together for their honeymoon to the Maldives.

Couple with families on wedding day S6 Photography

Heidi said she and Ed ‘love telling people how [they] met, twice’, and they have since been back to Bodrum to see the place where their relationship first began.

If that’s not meant to be, I don’t know what is!