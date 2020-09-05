Woman Drops iPhone From Selfie Stick Paragliding Over The Alps ViralHog

Despite selfie sticks being about as sturdy as a bendy straw, this American woman thought it would be a good idea to use one while paragliding over the Alps.

Advert

Using her brand-new iPhone 11 Pro to document her paragliding experience, the woman unsteadily held her phone at arm’s length with her selfie stick.

If that wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, the woman then tried to switch the stick to her other hand, causing her to drop both the stick and her phone 5,000 feet. She then stared down at the water as if genuinely contemplating jumping in after them.

You can watch the anxiety-inducing video here:

Advert

The video was shared on Reddit, and people had some hilarious responses to it.

One person said, ‘The pilot did not immediately jump and catch my iPhone. 1/10 would not recommend,’ while another wrote, ‘Looks like she is trying scuba diving next.’

Someone else sarcastically said, ‘Oh for f*cks sake, what am I supposed to do now? Enjoy this unique experience and take in my surroundings?’

ViralHog

Another person wrote about their own paragliding experience, saying how having their phone out on a selfie stick would have been the last thing they would have done.

They said:

I went paragliding once and suddenly realized i had pretty loose pockets and worried about my phone falling out the entire time even though it was of course safely in my pocket. Can’t tell you how much I would not have taken it out of my pocket and put it on a stick and waved it around and switched it to a different hand.

Basically, if you’re thinking of getting your phone out while paragliding – don’t.

Advert