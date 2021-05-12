Woman Explains How She Had Her Baby Switched At Birth Twice

becky.0121/TikTok

A TikTok mum has explained how she’s had her babies switched at the hospital not once, but twice.

Let’s be honest, babies are cute, but they can all look quite similar. Remember that scene in The Office where Pam accidentally breastfeeds the wrong child?

Advert 10

Well, Becky Martin has experienced her own mix-ups after giving birth, through no fault of her own. On two separate occasions, the hospital has tried to hand her the wrong baby.

On TikTok, responding to a question posed by @marieeliza, Becky (@becky.0121) explained, ‘So I actually have had my babies switched by the hospital. Not once, but twice. Now it didn’t get to the point with one of them being two years old. It was immediately noticed and corrected, but still.’

Advert 10

She continued, ‘With my first, they wheeled in a baby boy and they were like… we fed your baby for you, and I was like… I’m breastfeeding? And they were like… oh sorry, wrong baby.’

Becky said, ‘With my second, they wheeled in a baby girl and they were like… here’s your daughter, and we were like… she’s already in the room with us.’

Advert 10

Naturally, when it came to the third, Becky didn’t let the baby leave her sight. ‘Of course, they fought us on it. The charge nurse came in and said [they] had to take that baby out to do testing. I said… well, you can either do it in my room or I’ll accompany you to the lab, or we’ll do it or we’ll do it at his first doctor’s appointment,’ she said.

At this point, the nurse ‘tattled’ on her and the obstetrician-gynaecologist came in saying, ‘That’s right Becky, we’re all trying to steal your baby.’ She replied, ‘Hey, once is an accident, twice is a pattern.’

She finished her video saying, ‘If you ever wonder what pushes a woman to become an advocate of homebirth, that’s one of many reasons.’

Advert 10

The TikTok has been viewed nearly three million times. ‘Are you kidding? Twice? Imagine all the parents out there who have the wrong [child] and don’t even know it,’ one user commented.

‘My mum had to go look for my little brother after she gave birth and found him with a lady down the hall,’ another wrote. ‘As a nurse I’d never make fun of a patient’s wishes/concerns/preferences even if I don’t agree with them. Super unprofessional,’ a third user commented.