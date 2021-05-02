Woman Explains How To Get Your Soul To Leave Your Body And Visit ‘Anywhere In The Universe’

sj.wilson/TikTok

A TikToker has explained how you can have an out-of-body experience and go ‘anywhere in the universe’ you want.

Over the past few months, Sydney Wilson (@sj.wilson) has been uploading videos about astral projection. ‘So I’ve only seen a few TikToks on this and I don’t know why because there needs to be more, but we really need to talk about astral projection, because every person should know about this,’ she says in one clip.

Explaining this metaphysical trip we can all seemingly take, she adds: ‘It’s basically when your soul leaves your body and you have an out-of-body experience. Anyone can do it, you just have to get yourself into a really relaxed state of mind and basically think about wanting to astral project.’

According to Sydney, once your soul leaves your body you’ll be able to go anywhere in the universe you want. ‘When I say anywhere, I mean absolutely anywhere… you just think about where you wanna go, and you’re instantly taken there. You can literally go to Mars,’ she says.

So, here’s how you can ‘literally’ – not figuratively, literally – go anywhere. ‘First you need to find a time where you will not be disturbed or interrupted. It makes no difference what time of day or night you choose, just as long as you know you won’t be interrupted,’ she adds.

You need to eat lightly in the 24 hours leading up to your astral projection, particularly vegetables and fruits, and avoid fatty and/or high-protein foods where possible. ‘When we sit down and relax, we normally start thinking about all the things we should be doing… all these things need to be put aside before you can successfully leave your body,’ she instructs.

You can project from your bed, but Sydney recommends a couch or reclining chair for your first time, just in case you fall asleep – unlike dreams, astral trips can be so intense you don’t forget. However, you should also keep a journal.

Before you project, Sydney says you should perform a psychic ritual to protect your body. Make sure your legs and arms are uncrossed. Once you’ve completed this ‘progressive relaxation’ your soul will start to leave your body, but you need to tell yourself you’re going to project to ensure it happens, especially on your first time.

For more on how to explore astral projection, check out the rest of Sydney’s videos.