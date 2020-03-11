Florida Woman Exposes Tinder Date To His Fiancée After Discovering He’s Recently Engaged

He sent me a message on Whatsapp, and I asked him why he was messaging me on there instead of just sending a regular text, and he just changed the subject. When I started scrolling on Facebook it brought up suggested friends, and I recognised him immediately from his profile picture.

I thought I’d take a look, and the first thing I noticed was that it said he was in a relationship. Hoping it was old I clicked on her profile, and the first post was an engagement announcement from exactly one month ago.

My first emotion was just complete shock, I could not believe it – I was just flabbergasted. I wasn’t seriously emotionally invested yet, but I was angry on her behalf that he would do this to her.