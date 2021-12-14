Woman Finally Manages To Trade A Hair Pin For A House

@trademeproject/TikTok

After a year and a half of hard work, a determined woman successfully managed to trade her way from a hair pin all the way to a house.

Fans of The Office (US) will likely be familiar with the way this trading system works: start off with something small, like a drawing pin, and trade it for items of greater and greater value until you end up with something you really want, like a telescope.

As long as there’s not a bag of magic beans to distract you from your goal, time and dedication will go a long way in helping you achieve your dream trade, as made evident in real life by Demi Skipper, from San Francisco.

Check out Skipper’s story below:

Skipper set out on her trading endeavour after being inspired by a man named Kyle MacDonald, who in 2006 managed to trade his way from a paperclip to a house. Starting in lockdown, the 29-year-old documented her mission on TikTok as she recorded herself posting the hair clip to Craigslist.

Over the months, Skipper traded everything from broken cars to diamond necklaces until she finally got her hands on a Chipotle celebrity card, which gives the owner unlimited Chipotle food for a year, as well as a catered dinner for 50 people.

It was worth about $20,000, and many of her TikTok followers expressed belief she’d never be able find someone who wanted to trade it for an item of the same value. After months of searching for the right person, Skipper got an email from ‘Chipotle’s biggest fan’, who wanted to take the card in exchange for an off-the-grid trailer with a Tesla powerwall and solar panels worth $40,000.

Skipper jumped at the opportunity, but later found out that the wheels on the trailer were illegal in the US and couldn’t be replaced. The trailer was stuck in Canada, but the 29-year-old refused to give up and continued to call the transportation department for weeks on end to find a solution.

One of Skipper’s followers finally offered to hold the trailer on their drive near the US border, after which Skipper and her husband travelled 15 hours to decorate the trailer. They were then able to take it home, and while looking for her next trade Skipper began talking to a woman who turned out to be a house flipper.

The woman had been following Skipper’s journey online, and had been waiting for the right trade to get involved. In exchange for the trailer, Skipper was offered a house in Tennessee with two small bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and a bathroom, which she described as ‘perfect’.

Discussing her journey, per The Guardian, Skipper said:

I think I’ve gotten much better at seeing the negative and flipping it to a positive. Had someone said that someone was going to trade something that’s worth not even a single penny for a house that’s worth millions of times more, I feel like people would say it’s impossible. But this makes me feel like anything is possible now.

After 28 successful trades, Skipper and her husband are now planning to renovate and live in their new home.