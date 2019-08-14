Woman Finds Amazon Delivery ‘Thrown Through Upstairs Window’

An Amazon delivery person went to extreme lengths to ensure a customer got their parcel by throwing it through an upstairs window.

Claudine McLaren, from Leicestershire, was greeted by a ‘sorry we missed you’ note when she arrived home on Monday (August 12).

It’s a sight familiar to many of us and there’s usually a few annoying and/or awkward scenarios it can lead to. Sometimes you have to head on down to your local post office to pick up the package and other times you have to sheepishly knock on a neighbour’s door and interrupt them watching The Chase.

On the Amazon delivery note Claudine received, there was the option for the delivery person to leave the parcel in a ‘safe place’. However, it appears the mum-of-two hadn’t specified a special location and so the worker decided to take matters into his own hands.

He left a message on the note explaining it had been ‘put through [an] open window’ but Claudine was confused when she realised all the downstairs windows were closed.

As it turned out, the delivery driver had taken it upon himself to launch the box through a 10-foot high window which had been left open upstairs. The bemused customer found the box undamaged – which was lucky, because it contained LED bulbs.

According to BBC News, the 43-year-old described the package as being about 22cm x 22cm in length. The window was not much bigger, at 42cm x 48cm.

Speaking of the baffling situation, she said:

We thought it was hilarious, he must have been confident. My mum said he was probably a cricketer.

Pixabay

Claudine said there was no evidence a ladder had been used to aid in a successful Amazon delivery and she is hoping a witness will be able to shed more light on the situation.

The mum went on:

The window is ten foot up and there’s no evidence he’s used a ladder. It’s quite a public place, someone must have seen him do it. I’d love to find out [what happened]. I guess I’d have felt differently had the bulbs been broken.

Our amazon package (of light bulbs) was kindly delivered today through our small second storey window! Thought I’d seen… Posted by Claudine McLaren on Monday, August 12, 2019

An Amazon spokesperson reportedly responded to the story, saying ‘we have very high standards for our delivery partners and expect every package to be handled with care’.

It was definitely a risky decision but it’s nice to see some commitment when it comes to getting things delivered on time!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]