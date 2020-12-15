Woman Finds Huge Spider Living In Christmas Gingerbread House

Katie Gompertz/Facebook

While you’d hope your gingerbread house would only be home to gingerbread people, one woman found a huge spider living inside hers.

Syndey-based Katie Gompertz discovered her new eight-legged friend yesterday, December 14, after purchasing the gingerbread house from Woolworths.

Being in Australia, of course, it wasn’t your typical house spider but a rather large huntsman spider. She wasn’t alone, however; the female spider’s eggs were also in the house.

Katie Gompertz/Facebook

Sharing photos of the house and spider on Facebook, Katie wrote, ‘Wait Woolworths this isn’t what I ordered? Only in Australia, only in #2020’.

She added, ‘Buy a readymade gingerbread house they said, it’ll be easier than building one they said! Seriously I don’t say this often but: why me?’

The $5.50 fully decorated gingerbread house is described by Woolworths as ‘a gift that is bound to spread some cheer’, but I’m not sure I’d be feeling too cheerful after finding that.

Katie Gompertz/Facebook

Recalling the moment she found the spider, Katie explained in the comments section of the post:

It was like a horror movie. I was making myself a cup of tea, I glanced up at the gingerbread house thinking “hmmmm I wonder if I can sneak a piece off without the kids noticing.” Then I saw it, the tip…..of a leg, and then another leg and then another, and then the body, carrying a mother trucking egg sack. I’m done!

While Katie wasn’t too pleased with the discovery, one of her children found the spider pretty cool.

The mum explained to 9News, ‘My six-year-old thought it was the best thing in the world […] My daughter who’s eight was absolutely petrified and the 10-year-old was like, “that’s 2020, this shouldn’t be unexpected.”‘

Katie Gompertz/Facebook

Instead of killing the spider, the family put the box outside in the hopes of the spider making its way out of it on its own.

Woolworths has since responded to the ordeal. Replying to Katie’s Facebook post, it wrote:

Oh no Katie – this critter just wanted a home, but this is definitely not the right one for her! Thanks for letting us know, and we apologise for the scary surprise. After all, it’s Christmas, not Halloween. Please feel free to return the gingerbread house to our store service desk for a replacement – one without an added houseguest!

Safe to say I think Katie will be making her own gingerbread houses from now on…