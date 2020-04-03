Woman Finds Out Her Rent Is Covered By Kind Stranger Live On-Air

Due to the global outbreak, Shujana Anthony was left with no job, nor the means to pay her rent – until a stranger stepped into help.

Across the US, there have been more than 257,000 cases of the virus. It has hit the economy hard, with businesses forced into laying off staff as a result of closing their doors.

Shujana loved being a waitress at Rosa Mexicano in Los Angeles. Not only did she love it, having been in the restaurant industry all her life, but it kept her afloat. Losing that job spelled trouble, but thanks to a kind-hearted viewer, she doesn’t need to worry.

Shujana had been on CNN on Wednesday, April 1, discussing her job loss and the fact she now wasn’t sure of how she’d pay her $1,100 apartment rent. ‘I don’t know. When you’re scared, you don’t see nothing but fear,’ she said.

The next night, she was invited back on for an update on her situation. She didn’t know the name Tami Vaughn, but she was about to.

CNN‘s Erin Burnett explained:

I know our team called you today and said we wanted to follow up on some things. We do really have an update. One of our viewers – her name is Tami Vaughn, she’s from Illinois – saw you last night on the show. She was moved and she reached out to us, she called us, and she says she’s gonna pay your rent this month.

Naturally, Shujana is taken aback – she had no idea she was about to be told that. ‘Shut up! I’m very grateful, thank you Miss Vaughn. I really appreciate it. I’m a little shocked right now and overwhelmed, but yet super grateful.’

Vaughn didn’t want to appear on TV, but did give the following statement to the station: ‘I was just moved by what she’s going through. And I know so many people are going through. I just wanted to help, even if it’s just a little bit, and maybe she can pay it forward, even if it’s a year from now, and to whomever she wants. Just spread kindness.’

Shujana was visibly moved by the gesture – who wouldn’t be? – and said it was her goal to help those who, like her, love being in the restaurant industry. ‘I can’t sit and be sad. I need to take this opportunity to think, what can I build for those who don’t know what else to do?’

This comes just days after a Boston police officer paid $225 for a key worker’s groceries after finding her crying on the sidewalk, due to her card being declined. Right now, kindness goes a long way.

