Woman Finishes Cleaning The House And Then Partner Falls Through Ceiling Ashleigh Poulter/Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips/Facebook

Picture the scene: you’ve spent all day renovating your home, tidying up and such. Then, from the nether-realms of the ceiling, you see your partner’s head.

Advert

This happened to Ashleigh Poulter, who recently shared the ‘hysterical’ aftermath of a day of DIY with her partner.

We should clarify, his head wasn’t hanging from the rafters. After a long day of cleaning, he managed to fall through the ceiling.

Man Falls Through Ceiling Facebook Screenshot Ashleigh Poulter Ashleigh Poulter/Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips/Facebook

Ashleigh shared the hilarious picture on a Facebook group, Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips, explaining that they are in the middle of renovating their house.

Advert

Ashleigh explained:

I spent all morning cleaning up the dust from taking out the stairs, within two actual minutes of me stopping he falls through the ceiling and, well, you can imagine the dust. (He’s fine).

The brilliant image, subsequently shared by MailOnline, shows Ashleigh’s partner’s head peering through a hole in the ceiling. It went down a storm in the online group, with people saying ‘this picture has literally made my night’. Another person wrote: ‘I’m in stitches. This is brilliant. P.S hope he is OK.’

Man Falls Through Ceiling Facebook Screenshot Ashleigh Poulter 2 Ashleigh Poulter/Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips/Facebook

The post has since racked up more than 3,000 likes, with people in the comments laughing away as well as sending their well wishes. ‘I shouldn’t laugh but I couldn’t help myself,’ one wrote, while another commented: ‘Omg I am in agony but this has made me laugh so hard. Glad he is OK.’

Thankfully, he is ‘absolutely fine’, and they went on to have a good laugh about the whole ordeal later.

Ashleigh added:

Yes he is absolutely find and we both just had to laugh about it. We’ve had so many issues with the house so far, we’ve had no choice but to laugh and get the hoover back out. I’m pleased it’s made everyone giggle.

Advert

There were plenty of other comments, with one writing: ‘Thought it was a baby’s head until I flipped it and saw a beard,’ while another agreed, commenting: ‘Omg I didn’t know what I was looking at…glad I read the explanation. Without glasses it looked like a baby on the ceiling.’

The image also inspired people to share their own DIY tales of woe, with one user recounting: ‘Oh god. My hubby fell through the loft, so much mess! You have my sympathies,’ while another wrote: ‘I once asked my husband to take the tiles off the wall in the bathroom. Instead he managed to take the wall off.’