Woman Flies 500 Miles To Lose Virginity To Polyamorous Couple

PA Real Life

A woman has told how she travelled more than 500 miles to lose her virginity to a 42-year-old man and his girlfriend – and now they all live together as a ‘throuple’.

Gabrielle Reese met Jacob Boswell and Megan Muirhead on a sugar daddy website at the tender age of 18.

Now 21, Gabrielle has spent the last three years living with the couple in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she admits that although they’re happy together, jealousy is a big threat in their relationship.

The three of them spoke online for three months before Gabrielle, from Idaho, travelled to visit the couple, where she lost her virginity ‘that first weekend’.

‘I did lose my virginity that first weekend,’ Gabrielle recalled. ‘We never really discussed that as the plan, but we were all interested and open to the idea.’

PA Real Life

The 21-year-old continued:

The whole thing was exciting and new. We all clicked very fast and there was a lot of chemistry – we were all involved that first night. There were definitely positives. Jacob and Megan are both older, while I had no experience. Losing my virginity to a guy and a girl, being bisexual, I got to experience all aspects of my sexuality, too. Girls are soft, delicate and nurturing, while men are more dominant. I’d never thought that much about how I would lose my virginity, but I guess it wasn’t what I predicted. I don’t have any regrets though – we’re still here three years later.

The graphic designer admitted she’s ‘always liked older guys’ and even warned her parents that she planned to marry someone their age.

This interest, she says, stopped her from forming any romantic relationships with boys her own age growing up.

So, after turning 18, she joined a sugar daddy website, and in October 2016, she found Jacob and Megan and agreed to meet them a few days before her 19th birthday.

Gabrielle says she was honest with her parents, Don, 46, and Kathea, 44, but they weren’t happy about it.

She said:

My family knew but they weren’t too happy. But I was very, very honest. Growing up, I’d warned my parents I wanted to marry someone their age, but I think they thought I was joking. I’ve always known I liked older guys – and girls too – so when I saw on Jacob’s website profile that he had a girlfriend, too, he checked all the boxes. But I told my parents I was flying from Idaho to Utah for a first date with a couple I’d only Facetimed once before, so I do understand why they were concerned.

PA Real Life

When she first arrived in Utah, Gabrielle spent time with Jacob before moving on to become a ‘trouple’ that night and the next day.

She recalled:

Megan had work, so Jacob and I went to their house and hung out, watching TV and got dinner. It was all very normal and that’s what we did when Megan finished work too. After spending our first night together Megan told me she loved me and she wanted me to move in – I was like, ‘Who knows?’ That first night I lost my virginity and yeah. I was nervous about the whole experience – but in a good way. The nerves were definitely worth it. I knew that I wanted to do it. I don’t think I could have had a better experience for my first time – it was so intimate and perfect.

Upon her return to Idaho, Gabrielle found herself constantly messaging Megan and Jacob, which has becoming increasingly romantic. So, she asked them if they had been serious about their offer to move her in.

‘They said they were 100 per cent up for me moving in,’ Gabrielle said. ‘A month later that’s just what I did.’

The 21-year-old continued:

I’d never been in a relationship before, let alone moved states for two people – one of whom was in his 40s and the other a girl. This was my first ever relationship, I was moving in after meeting them once, and being invited straight into a shared bedroom – it was a huge adjustment. It did feel weird at times, but I think anyone’s first relationship does, and at the same time, somehow it just worked.

PA Real Life

Although the threesome enjoy a happy relationship, Gabrielle is conscious of people poking fun of their relationship and assuming it’s purely sexual.

She said:

I’ve never had anyone say anything negative to my face, but you can see it in their faces as soon as they find out. People tend to sexualise it and ask a lot of invasive questions that they would not ask anyone else. They ask how it works and whether we are happy – like they have a right to know. But with any relationship there’s problems and the only difference is we have one extra person. An extra person requires extra passion, extra patience and extra compassion – of course we have ups and downs.

Gabrielle cites jealousy as being the main threat to their harmonious relationship:

There’s definitely been jealously throughout the relationship – it ebbs and flows. It’s not a feeling I want to have, so it’s something we work on as a triad. It’s hard not to get those feelings when the other two are going on a date and you’re not invited, but you learn to accept it and let it flow. Once you come to realise it isn’t all about who likes who more – it’s about timing – it gets easier. For example, Megan works a lot at the moment, so Jacob and I see a lot more of each other. So, if he’s had a stressful day and needs to work it out we’ll deal with that solo in the bedroom. But we have a healthy sex life together. One month we have sex five times a week, another month it will be once a week. I’m totally happy being with Jacob and Megan sexually for the rest of my life – I don’t care about anyone else.

PA Real Life

Gabrielle is even keen to have children with the pair later down the line, and says although there’s no legal way for them all to marry, ‘a ceremony would be nice at some point’.

Fortunately, Gabrielle’s parents have now come to accept their relationship, explaining:

I think they’re just happy I didn’t get kidnapped or locked in a basement after that first weekend.

While being poly works for the triad, Jacob has revealed he gets more of a reaction about the age gap than about being poly.

Jacob, who is 24 years older than Gabrielle and 15 years old than Megan, said:

When people hear I have two girlfriends they always go, ‘Well done,’ but when they hear about the age gap they imply it’s not ok, as if I am cradle snatching. It’s very demeaning, as Gabrielle is smart, brilliant and intelligent – she doesn’t need saving. Give her some credit, please. It’s not been as direct as saying, ‘You’re a monster.’ It’s more subtle, like, why would someone my age want to date someone Gabrielle’s age. It’s simple – she’s hot.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]