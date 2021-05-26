Woman Gave Birth To Baby ‘So Big It Took Two People To Lift Him Out’
A couple recently welcomed new baby to the world, but few expected him to be so big that they required two people to lift him.
Amy Smit, 27, and her husband Zac, 28, from Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, were shocked at the size of their baby when he was born on March 25. The baby, named Zagrys, known as Zeik, wouldn’t even fit on the hospital scales for weighing.
Eventually, when Zagrys was put on a suitable scale, it was found that he weighed an incredible 12lbs 9oz. On top of that, the baby was almost two-foot-tall when he was born.
Zagrys’ mother, Amy has discussed the birth of the giant baby:
He was so big that it took two people to lift him out. There were all these really small ladies around me, and I heard one of them saying, ‘I need some help, he’s enormous.
When they lifted him above the screen for me and Zac to see, my first words were ‘bloody hell’.
While the parents expected a big baby, it seems Zagrys still surprised them. Amy said:
We knew he was going to be a tall baby, because all the scans showed he was quite long, and both Zac and I are around the six-foot mark. But we had no idea he would be that big.
He didn’t even fit on the scales when they went to weigh him, he was too long and wide. They had to make a makeshift plank thing to balance him on them.
Due to the size of the baby, the large clothes Amy and Zac had purchased in anticipation of his arrival did not fit. Amy said she had purchased clothes for kids aged up to three months, but these weren’t close to covering the two-foot-long baby. As a result, the parents have had to venture into the older clothing age range of six to nine months.
Oddly, Amy mentioned that she lost her appetite while pregnant with Zeik. However, she seems grateful that this was the case, and commented, ‘I just keep thinking, imagine how much bigger he could have been if I had eaten lots!’
Zagrys is now at home with his big sister Lola and, despite his size, Lola refers to him as ‘my baby’.
The size of the baby has led to his father Zac hoping he’ll develop into a rugby player, and while Zagrys is undoubtedly a huge baby, the UK’s largest baby title still belongs to George Joseph King. King was born in February 2013 at Gloucester Royal Infirmary, weighing an incredible 15lbs 7oz.
